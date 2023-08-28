Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles has made 225 appearances for Newcastle

Northumbria Police are investigating a violent altercation involving Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre, was posted on social media.

Northumbria Police said they received a report shortly after 4am on Sunday, 20 August.

"Officers attended, however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived." Northumbria Police said.

Newcastle declined to comment when approached by BBC Sport.

The video shows several individuals throwing punches and kicks as the fight spills out on to the street.

Lascelles, 29, signed for Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in 2014 and has featured 225 times, although he is yet to make an appearance in 2023-24.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the 'Tell Us Something' page of our website or call101, quoting NP-20230820-0227," Northumbria Police added.