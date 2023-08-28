Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jadel Katongo has been a member of two under-18 title-winning sides for Manchester City

Peterborough United have signed teenage defender Jadel Katongo on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old has trained with the first team at the Etihad Stadium and played four games for City's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

"Manchester City rate him highly," boss Darren Ferguson told the Posh website.

"We feel that he is ready for his first loan away from the club. He's very good on the ball, his stats are fantastic."

Ferguson added: "He can play in a back four or a back three and can also play at right-back, so he covers a lot of what we need and I am excited about his arrival."

