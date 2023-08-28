Close menu

Beto: Everton sign Portuguese striker from Udinese

From the section Everton

Beto wearing an Everton shirt
Beto scored 10 goals in 33 Serie A apperances for Udinese last season

Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto from Italian side Udinese for a fee reportedly worth up to £30m.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Goodison Park and becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

The 6ft 4in striker scored 10 goals for Udinese last season and bolsters a Toffees team that has yet to find the back of the net this campaign.

"It feels good to join Everton," said Beto, who was linked with the club during the January transfer window.

"Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, 'OK, they want me for real', so that made the decision easy for me as well.

"My idol, Samuel Eto'o, played here, too, which makes it even more special."

Sean Dyche's side are bottom of the Premier League, having lost their first three games.

They play Doncaster Rovers away in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (20:00 BST) before travelling to Sheffield United in the league on Saturday (12:30).

"We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that," said manager Dyche.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."

Dyche has already brought in Beto's compatriot Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon for £15m and the 19-year-old striker made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wolves.

The Merseyside club have also signed veteran Ashley Young on a free transfer and forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan.

Comments

Join the conversation

361 comments

  • Comment posted by WTF, today at 14:09

    We will shape him into a £15m player

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 14:33

      monthly-flow replied:
      Let’s hope he’s Beto that Maupy

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 14:09

    Can't be any worse than Maupay

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 14:33

      monthly-flow replied:
      Will be Beto surely

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 14:29

    I don't know much about him, but judging by their first two home games it's clear they need someone half decent up front, Everton created plenty of chances in those two games. It could be the difference in terms of them staying up, I always thought their home form over the course of a season would be enough to keep them up, there will be 3 worse teams than Everton and that's all it takes.

    • Reply posted by Glen, today at 14:59

      Glen replied:
      Not convinced that there will definitely be 3 worse teams. It's not as if they have played any big hitters so far (granted Villa are decent but not yet ready to be considered top 6 IMO) so chances will not be as easy to come by as the level of opponent becomes more difficult. Assuming you are relying on Sheff Utd, Burnley and L***n

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 14:19

    A fit and motivated Dele would make all the difference.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:43

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      If Everton are looking towards Dele and his past form as their savior, then they truly are clutching at straws.

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 14:33

    It's a grand old team to play for, go get'em Beto.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:11

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Old yes, but there is nothing grand about Everton Anymore.

  • Comment posted by Darryl Revok, today at 14:15

    Good luck Everton. The likeable club on Merseyside

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 14:34

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      That’s relative.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 14:30

    Get a hat trick against Liverpool and become a legend

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 14:33

      HP92 replied:
      dreams are free eh

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 14:48

    He cost £30 million. At the end of the season he'll be worth either £5 million or £60 million.
    May as well flip a coin.

    • Reply posted by Onana24, today at 14:52

      Onana24 replied:
      My bet goes on 5 million.

  • Comment posted by JetCelt6967, today at 14:36

    They certainly need someone to start scoring some goals otherwise it will be more relegation worry, although I don't think they will be.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:45

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Beto might get half a dozen goals for Everton this season, but will not be able to save them.

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 14:51

    He’s 6’4”…..I’ll just leave it at that

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 15:13

    ManC fan. Seems a perfect fit for the Toffees at the moment; he'll provide an outlet for a deep defensive strategy, and be a target man for free kicks and the like. Very sensible. Expect dogged footy with a potential bite. Pretty stuff can come over the next few seasons, once Everton have stabilised after some tough times.

  • Comment posted by gjb, today at 14:09

    Well about time. Welcome Beto!

    • Reply posted by Chief, today at 16:36

      Chief replied:
      Yes, welcome Beto, see you in the Championship next season if you're still there !!

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 14:10

    Genuinely hope he works out for them. Everton are historically a club. They desperately need a turn of fortunes. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Madzangels, today at 14:12

      Madzangels replied:
      Yes, Everton are historically known as a football club. Well done for noticing.

  • Comment posted by bob latchford, today at 14:13

    Please be good and score some goals!
    Welcome to Everton.

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 14:48

    Why did they give him a shirt that doesn’t fit?

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 14:54

      blue cheese replied:
      He’s ‘between sizes’

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 14:17

    I bet he has a release clause for next May!

    • Reply posted by Wingnut, today at 14:21

      Wingnut replied:
      Yep when Chelsea offer 100 Million

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 15:48

    To be fair, this guy might just do the trick. Grabbed 10 league goals last season for a side who finished in the bottom half of the Italian league. Proper big size 6’04” as well . Might just work

    • Reply posted by Chief, today at 16:45

      Chief replied:
      How long have you been saying that about players you've signed ? Or it might not work

  • Comment posted by Soccer Guru - knows more, today at 14:16

    Make of break for their season. Good luck to them, a massive institution in the prem, and fantastic fans that deserve more

    • Reply posted by Mickey , today at 14:23

      Mickey replied:
      Why do they deserve more ?

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 15:49

    My initial reaction is this is not a bad deal 25 million for a player in his prime and has scored goals for Udinese although has not got any international experience at any stage of his career which seems surprising. Everton are clearly doing all they can and this player is probably as good a signing as they could hope for at this point in time being sort of regular strugglers in the Premiership.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:12

    He Beto be good otherwise you're down!

