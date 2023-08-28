Last updated on .From the section Everton

Beto scored 10 goals in 33 Serie A apperances for Udinese last season

Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto from Italian side Udinese for a fee reportedly worth up to £30m.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Goodison Park and becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

The 6ft 4in striker scored 10 goals for Udinese last season and bolsters a Toffees team that has yet to find the back of the net this campaign.

"It feels good to join Everton," said Beto, who was linked with the club during the January transfer window.

"Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, 'OK, they want me for real', so that made the decision easy for me as well.

"My idol, Samuel Eto'o, played here, too, which makes it even more special."

Sean Dyche's side are bottom of the Premier League, having lost their first three games.

They play Doncaster Rovers away in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (20:00 BST) before travelling to Sheffield United in the league on Saturday (12:30).

"We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that," said manager Dyche.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."

Dyche has already brought in Beto's compatriot Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon for £15m and the 19-year-old striker made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wolves.

The Merseyside club have also signed veteran Ashley Young on a free transfer and forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan.