Beto: Everton sign Portuguese striker from Udinese

Everton

Beto wearing an Everton shirt
Beto scored 10 goals in 33 Serie A apperances for Udinese last season

Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto from Italian side Udinese for a fee reportedly worth up to £30m.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Goodison Park and becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

The 6ft 4in striker scored 10 goals for Udinese last season and bolsters a Toffees team that has yet to find the back of the net this campaign.

"It feels good to join Everton," said Beto, who was linked with the club during the January transfer window.

"Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, 'OK, they want me for real', so that made the decision easy for me as well.

"My idol, Samuel Eto'o, played here, too, which makes it even more special."

Sean Dyche's side are bottom of the Premier League, having lost their first three games.

They play Doncaster Rovers away in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (20:00 BST) before travelling to Sheffield United in the league on Saturday (12:30).

"We have been eager to strengthen our striking options to add more attacking quality to our squad and the arrival of Beto gives us that," said manager Dyche.

"He has impressed in a top league like Serie A for the past two seasons and scored goals. As a powerful striker who can carry the ball, hold up play, is strong in the air and works hard for the team, he has a lot of attributes that we hope can see him prove to be a success with Everton."

Dyche has already brought in Beto's compatriot Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon for £15m and the 19-year-old striker made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wolves.

The Merseyside club have also signed veteran Ashley Young on a free transfer and forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew72, today at 14:29

    Still think we need that “fox in the box” type of striker like an Inges or Vardy… to put these many half chances away

  • Comment posted by Yaka, today at 14:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dean Griffiths, today at 14:28

    I reckon he will BETO good for Everton

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 14:27

    Let’s see how long that smile lasts

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 14:25

    Everton need to be held to account, misleading the player by telling him he’s joining a football team

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 14:23

    Poor Bloke…

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 14:22

    Thought they were restricted in what they could spend due to FFP?

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 14:21

    He is definitely going to BETO good to be forgotten if he scores against Doncaster Rovers away in the Carabao Cup tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 14:20

    Just what they need, a striker that will do well in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 14:19

    A fit and motivated Dele would make all the difference.

  • Comment posted by Yaka, today at 14:17

    I Beto he will be in the championship next season

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 14:17

    I bet he has a release clause for next May!

    • Reply posted by Wingnut, today at 14:21

      Wingnut replied:
      Yep when Chelsea offer 100 Million

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 14:16

    Couldn't convince Alpha so they've gone for Beto

  • Comment posted by Soccer Guru - knows more, today at 14:16

    Make of break for their season. Good luck to them, a massive institution in the prem, and fantastic fans that deserve more

    • Reply posted by Mickey , today at 14:23

      Mickey replied:
      Why do they deserve more ?

  • Comment posted by Darryl Revok, today at 14:15

    Good luck Everton. The likeable club on Merseyside

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 14:15

    £30M gamble on a “hoof it up to me” merchant. Everton fans will be calling him useless by November.

  • Comment posted by gotta-laugh, today at 14:15

    Unless they put him in goal what's the point?

  • Comment posted by Gwladys24, today at 14:14

    Crikey! It's only taken the Club about three years to bring in a suitable striker!

    • Reply posted by Bojan, today at 14:29

      Bojan replied:
      Try 6 years, since Lukaku left.
      Neve been replaced, only with dross, on big money.

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 14:14

    Excellent signing and adds to a so far so good transfer window. Not paying until next summer so FFP satisfied. Another defender and I have hope about survival

  • Comment posted by bob latchford, today at 14:13

    Please be good and score some goals!
    Welcome to Everton.

