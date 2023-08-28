Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7.
Atletico Madrid hammered city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 for their biggest ever away win in La Liga.
Diego Simone's side were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina got on the scoresheet.
Four goals in 13 second-half minutes then completed the rout with Alvaro Morata netting twice, alongside Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente.
Atletico move second, two points behind Real Madrid after three games.
"We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity," said France forward Griezmann.
"They're three important points and I'm very happy with the team's work."
The only blemish on the result for Atletico was losing Dutch forward Depay to injury in the first half.
The result was only the second time Atletico have scored seven goals in a La Liga match in the 21st century, after beating Getafe by the same scoreline in 2013.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 20BalliuBooked at 88mins
- 5Hernández
- 24LejeuneBooked at 64mins
- 12EspinoBooked at 81minsSubstituted forChavarría Pérezat 82'minutes
- 17LópezSubstituted forCissat 45'minutes
- 23Valentín
- 7Palazón CamachoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forde Frutosat 67'minutes
- 8TrejoSubstituted forNtekaat 45'minutes
- 18García
- 22de TomásSubstituted forCamelloat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chavarría Pérez
- 4Pascual
- 9Falcao
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Nteka
- 13Cárdenas
- 14Pérez
- 16Mumin
- 19de Frutos
- 21Ciss
- 29Méndez
- 34Camello
Atl Madrid
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 15Savic
- 20Witsel
- 22HermosoBooked at 87mins
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forDias Linoat 68'minutes
- 5De PaulSubstituted forLlorenteat 68'minutes
- 24BarriosBooked at 49minsSubstituted forSöyüncüat 76'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 7GriezmannBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
- 9DepaySubstituted forMorataat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Azpilicueta
- 4Söyüncü
- 10Correa
- 12Dias Lino
- 14Llorente
- 17Galán
- 18João Félix
- 19Morata
- 25Riquelme
- 27Kostis
- 31Gomis
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 13,966
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7.
Post update
Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Booking
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Post update
Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 6. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pep Chavarría replaces Alfonso Espino.
Booking
Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 5. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss tries a through ball, but Florian Lejeune is caught offside.