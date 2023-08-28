Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rayo Vallecano had won their opening two games of the season before the heavy defeat by Atletico

Atletico Madrid hammered city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 for their biggest ever away win in La Liga.

Diego Simone's side were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina got on the scoresheet.

Four goals in 13 second-half minutes then completed the rout with Alvaro Morata netting twice, alongside Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente.

Atletico move second, two points behind Real Madrid after three games.

"We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity," said France forward Griezmann.

"They're three important points and I'm very happy with the team's work."

The only blemish on the result for Atletico was losing Dutch forward Depay to injury in the first half.

The result was only the second time Atletico have scored seven goals in a La Liga match in the 21st century, after beating Getafe by the same scoreline in 2013.