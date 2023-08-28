Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool will be Manchester City's closest challengers in the Premier League this season, says Chris Sutton.

Jurgen Klopp's side completed a remarkable turnaround on Sunday as substitute Darwin Nunez scored twice in a 2-1 win at Newcastle, despite having 10 men.

Speaking on 5 live, Sutton said the performance was a "major statement".

"They are probably the ones who I think can push Manchester City the most," said Sutton on the Monday Night Club.

Defending champions City are currently top after three wins in their three games, with Liverpool two points behind, having drawn at Chelsea in their opener.

Sutton added: "I think in terms of, they went down to 10 men at Bournemouth last week and saw them off pretty well, but to do it at Newcastle, I thought that was a major statement.

"I still think City will win the Premier League, but Liverpool needed that yesterday and will go from strength to strength - if they can keep hold of Mohamed Salah."

Egypt forward Salah, 31, has scored 187 goals in 308 games for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017, but has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, despite Klopp insisting he is not for sale.

Liverpool brought on forwards Nunez and Diogo Jota against Newcastle, while Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo started the match against Eddie Howe's side in a front three, alongside Salah.

Portugal's Jota and Colombia's Diaz were injured for large spells last season as Liverpool finished fifth.

But Sutton says with all five forwards fit, Liverpool have the strongest attack in the Premier League.

"If you look at Liverpool's frontline and the fact they can leave Jota [and Nunez] on the bench, that's a formidable frontline," he added.

"It's hard to think of another team in the Premier League who have that strength in depth.

"Diaz was out for a large part of last season, Jota was out, Salah has always been super reliable. Nunez, it was a strange season, but you saw signs there was player there.

"You wonder if the nature of [Nunez's] goals, with both goals clinically taken, if that will give him the boost and really kick Liverpool on. He's physically strong, he can run, he looks a handful."

Sutton also praised Klopp's work in the transfer market this summer.

The Merseyside club signed Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal, and Argentina's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m.

Japan international Wataru Endo also joined from Stuttgart as fellow midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club.

"We've all spoken about Liverpool's signings, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister," said Sutton.

"They're an upgrade on Henderson and Fabinho - Liverpool have a more creative midfield."

The Reds, who are fourth in the Premier League, host Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.