John Herdman's last game was a defeat to the USA at the Gold Cup

Englishman John Herdman has resigned as head coach of the Canadian national men's football squad.

The 48-year-old is to become the new head coach of MLS side Toronto FC from 1 October.

Herdman led Canada into last year's World Cup - their first appearance in 36 years - after taking up the role in January 2018.

"I'm keen to start this new opportunity with Toronto FC," he said. "It's the right time for a new challenge."

Toronto are currently at the foot of the MLS table and parted company with former head coach Bob Bradley in June.

"The structure of a club environment is a context I've aspired to operate in," added Consett-born Herdman.

He was previously in charge of Canada's women's team, leading them to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and a run to the quarter-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup on home soil.

Herdman also coached the New Zealand women's national team from 2006 to 2011.

"I arrived in Canada in 2011 with the aim of changing the game in our country," he said.

"The goal was always to leave the game in a better place and I'm confident that goal has been achieved for Canada."

Herdman's assistant Mauro Biello will take over as interim manager for Canada, who will co-host the next men's World Cup along with Mexico and the United States, as the search starts for a new coach.