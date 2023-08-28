Close menu

Matheus Nunes: Wolves midfielder to be fined after missing training

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes
Wolves are reluctant to lose Nunes so close to the end of the transfer window

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes will be fined after missing training in an effort to secure a move to Manchester City.

Premier League leaders City had a £47m bid for the 25-year-old Portugal international turned down last week.

However, Wolves are expecting an improved offer before Friday night's transfer deadline.

Nunes did not attend training on Sunday or Monday and did not have permission to be absent from manager Gary O'Neil.

It is understood Wolves want in excess of £60m for Nunes, who has made it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side.

The Midlands club signed the player on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

Nunes was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 18:29

    Stopped training, stop paying him

  • Comment posted by peterft, today at 18:29

    Spoilt Brat

  • Comment posted by Martfarg, today at 18:28

    Hate this sort of stuff. It needs stopped..

  • Comment posted by 1title in 33 years, today at 18:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 18:28

    Childish from Nunes. I always wonder if it impresses the club trying to buy the player when they do this sort of thing. Even a club without any moral fibre must wonder if their transfer target will just flake out on them if they behave like this on the training ground.

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 18:28

    Dont blame him! I'd do the same 🤣.
    come on folks lets not lie now....

  • Comment posted by Gundog, today at 18:28

    Please don't ever call him a 'professional.'

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 18:28

    Hi!

    Good on him, a lot of players who come to smaller Prem clubs do so to attract the interest of the bigger clubs, Wolves must know this!

    X

  • Comment posted by Alison D, today at 18:28

    Disgusting attitude Wolves still pay his wages

  • Comment posted by PepsMoon, today at 18:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Red, today at 18:28

    Don’t pay him

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 18:27

    What a disgrace. Hope Wolves dock every penny of his wages until he either goes or abandons his tantrum.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 18:27

    Hope Wolves just stick him in the reserves. Also, add a zero to the price tag.

  • Comment posted by laugh a minute, today at 18:27

    Time to get out of Dodge kid .

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 18:26

    Fine and a ban by the club for six games and make him stay.

  • Comment posted by Nolds, today at 18:25

    Amazing attitude

