Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Joel Cotterill made his debut for Wales Under-21s last season

League Two side Stockport County have signed Swansea City midfielder Joel Cotterill on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old was the Swans' academy player of the year last season and signed a three-year deal this summer.

The Wales under-21 international made his senior debut 12 months ago in the Carabao Cup tie with Oxford United.

"Joel is a dynamic, ball-playing midfielder that can play in a number of positions," said Stockport director of football, Simon Wilson external-link .

"In the context of the new rules, with longer games and more disciplinary action, we anticipate needing to use the full squad this season and I am sure he is going to make a meaningful impact."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.