Joel Cotterill: Swansea City midfielder joins Stockport on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Stockport
League Two side Stockport County have signed Swansea City midfielder Joel Cotterill on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old was the Swans' academy player of the year last season and signed a three-year deal this summer.
The Wales under-21 international made his senior debut 12 months ago in the Carabao Cup tie with Oxford United.
"Joel is a dynamic, ball-playing midfielder that can play in a number of positions," said Stockport director of football, Simon Wilson.
"In the context of the new rules, with longer games and more disciplinary action, we anticipate needing to use the full squad this season and I am sure he is going to make a meaningful impact."
