Dan Pike: Former Blackburn defender joins Tranmere Rovers on one-month deal
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Dan Pike on a one-month contract.
The 21-year-old left Blackburn Rovers after graduating through their youth system and regularly captained their under-23 side.
Pike had three loan spells at National League side AFC Fylde where he made 26 senior appearances.
"Dan has been training with us for a period of time now and we have been impressed with what he offers from full-back," said Rovers boss Ian Dawes.
"He will come in and can play both left and right-back and provides good cover and competition."
