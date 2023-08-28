Middlesbrough: Teenage Boro striker Sonny Finch signs new deal until 2026
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Teenage Middlesbrough striker Sonny Finch has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.
Finch, 18, made four appearances last season, the first of them coming just five days after his 17th birthday.
After his debut against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, he has since made three late substitute appearances for Boro in Championship games.
The England Under-17 international has now signed until 2026 with a further year's option to the club beyond that.