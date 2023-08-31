Close menu

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku agrees to join Roma on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Chelsea during 2021-22, although he started just 29 of those games

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed to join Italian side Roma on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old returns to Serie A having spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, helping them reach the Champions League final.

He is reported to have turned down a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

"The welcome that this club and these fans gave me thrilled me and represents a further incentive to give everything for my new team," Lukaku said.

Lukaku is believed to have accepted a wage cut to be reunited with coach Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Mourinho briefly managed Lukaku in 2013-14, during the striker's first spell at Chelsea, before the Portuguese signed him for Manchester United from Everton in 2017 for £75m.

Lukaku added: "I had the opportunity to speak with the owners in recent days and I was struck by their ambition.

"Now we have to work, be humble and grow game after game. For my part, I can't wait to make myself available to my teammates, on and off the field."

After making a £74m permanent move to Inter from United in 2019, Lukaku re-joined Chelsea for £97.5m in 2021 but his return proved unsuccessful and he has not played for the Blues since May 2022.

Lukaku did not travel with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of the United States and despite still having three years left on his contract, he was not part of new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans for 2023-24.

"Knowing that Lukaku has chosen Roma can only represent a source of great satisfaction for all of us. With his arrival we acquire further experience, professionalism and desire to win", Roma's general manager of the sports area Tiago Pinto.

"All our choices are always aimed at raising Roma's level of competitiveness. Seeing the fans welcome Romelu with that enthusiasm makes us really proud."

Lukaku has previously won the Belgian championship with Anderlecht, an FA Cup and a Club World Cup with Chelsea, and a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup with Inter.

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 11:56

    It's going to cost Roma a fortune to build the bigger stadium required to accommodate Lukakus first touch.

    Hope they don't fall foul of FFP.

  • Comment posted by Saka-my-beautiful-baby-boy, today at 11:52

    He's had more loans than Donald Trump

  • Comment posted by Micky Droy, today at 11:59

    Goodness me BBC do you really need to open another HYS on this subject having opened one already?
    My take is Lukaku initially seemed happy at Chelsea when he had James and Chilwell bombing down the wings putting chances on a plate for him
    However when they both got injured and he had to run about a bit he didn't want to know
    Then he did his interview declaring his undying love for Inter 🙄

    • Reply posted by Valleybuoy, today at 12:03

      Valleybuoy replied:
      Only thing he ever had on his plate were pasties! Only time his first touch ever worked too…

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, today at 12:08

    Another club he can mug for his wages

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:28

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Alternatively, he could've sat on the bench at Chelsea for more money.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 11:55

    Time to kiss the badge.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 11:57

    And good riddance. What an embarassment of a footballer.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:27

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 12:06

    Third rate Drogba…..

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 11:54

    I struggle to understand his career at times. He clearly is capable and yet the limit of his capabilities seems to be highlighted by issues around his attitude. People might get off of his back a bit, which might feed into more confident play, if he didn't do things like sign for Chelsea, and then say he would prefer to be elsewhere! Bizarre at times.

  • Comment posted by Atari Skywalker, today at 12:19

    Those bashing Lukaku really have no idea what they are talking about. This guy scores 1 in every 2 games he plays, wherever he goes. Compare that to all your strikers at your clubs (not just Haaland). Whatever club he’s at, get him playing, get him settled in, he is guaranteed to score you goals. You’re blaming the wrong person for Chelsea’s problems, it’s much higher and wider than Lukaku.

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 12:27

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      He didn't score one in every two for Chelsea. More like 15 in 50

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 11:53

    £100m very poor signing by Chelsea. A very average striker that never delivered on his potential, Inter did very well to get what they did for him.

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 11:59

      One Nil Down replied:
      So you agree he had potential.

  • Comment posted by Alfonso, today at 12:00

    The Lazio supporters will give him a warm welcome at the next derby.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:18

    Well its good riddance this time an no way back to Chelsea. He has been out on loan more times than a library book.

  • Comment posted by Whizzo, today at 12:05

    Wage thief

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 12:20

      Redallover replied:
      Strange comment when he's taken a wage cut to join Roma and also turned down a move to Saudi!

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 12:17

    The only modern footballer who I have to take my hat off to. Guy takes a pay cut to join a club while the rest of the overrated donkeys move to Saudi leagues just for the money when millions already sit in the bank. Well done Romelu 👏.

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 12:11

    Without doubt the worst signing for Chelsea of all time.

    • Reply posted by coolcat, today at 12:16

      coolcat replied:
      Fernando Torres

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:56

    Desperate player signed by a desperate manager at a desperate club.
    Mourinho will get sacked eventually, he’ll go to Saudi and take Lakaku with him. What’s the odds?!

  • Comment posted by Smiley, today at 12:20

    Who cares? Really move on. The man is a really nice bloke I am sure BUT he is an average striker at best...

    • Reply posted by Mohammed Vorajee, today at 12:31

      Mohammed Vorajee replied:
      This guy must have an agent that can do some insane Voodoo. How many 70M+ High transfer fees has this guy commanded. The guy is a 25M striker at best.

      Same could be said of another EX Chelsea man Lampard. How this guy keeps on getting managerial jobs is mind boggling.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:21

    Best place for him. Too slow for the English game

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 12:25

      Windy M replied:
      He wasn't too slow at Everton. Maybe he just needs a manager who plays to his strengths? He won't be the first player who Chelsea have struggled with. KDB? Salah?

  • Comment posted by Love Your Government, today at 11:54

    Why would he leave Inter and go to Roma what a stupid move.

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 12:01

      HP92 replied:
      maybe inter never wanted him?

  • Comment posted by Valleybuoy, today at 12:01

    Hallelujah

