Andrews had a two-month spell on loan to Yeovil last season

Grimsby have signed West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jamie Andrews on loan until the end of the season.

Andrews, who will turn 21 next month, made his Baggies first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield in January.

He also spent two months on loan to National League side Yeovil last season, making eight appearances.

"We've brought Jamie in to give us more competition in midfield," said Mariners boss Paul Hurst external-link .

"We think he's a player that is comfortable playing in a couple of roles and, being left-footed, he can bring a bit of balance to that area."

