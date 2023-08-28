Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Charles was among the scorers at Wembley Stadium when Bolton beat Plymouth 4-0 to win the EFL Trophy in April

Bolton have confirmed that last season's top scorer Dion Charles has extended his contract until 2026.

The 27-year-old striker found the net 16 times in League One last year to help Wanderers reach the play-offs.

Charles has already scored three goals this season, including an equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burton.

"He is a key player, as his volume of goals show, and this means he will be around for a long time to score plenty more," said Trotters boss Ian Evatt external-link .

"I believe he is one of the leading strikers in the EFL [English Football League]. This is further proof that Dion, and the club, are determined to keep progressing."

The Northern Ireland international, who began his career at Blackpool, joined Bolton from League One rivals Accrington Stanley just over 18 months ago.