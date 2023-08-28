Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

O'Nien captained Sunderland in their 0-0 draw at Coventry on Saturday

Sunderland skipper Luke O'Nien has signed a new three-year deal to stay on Wearside.

The 28-year-old defender, who joined the Black Cats from Wycombe in 2018, has made 225 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

He was part of the Sunderland side that won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs in 2022.

"I've got so many people to thank for the journey so far. I've loved my five years here," said O'Nien external-link .

"I didn't want it to end and I can't wait to continue my time here and create more incredible memories with some great people."

O'Nien, who began his career with Watford before moving to Wycombe, also helped the Black Cats to EFL Trophy success in 2021.