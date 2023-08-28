Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Thomas Kalas also had loan spells with Fulham and Middlesbrough

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas has joined German club FC Schalke 04 for an undisclosed fee.

Kalas joined on loan from Chelsea in August 2018 before becoming the Robins' record signing the following July.

The Czech international played 155 times for the Robins and was captain for the 2020-21 season, but injury restricted him to nine appearances last term.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the second-tier German side.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.