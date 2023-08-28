Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Will Smallbone scored on his Southampton senior debut against Huddersfield in the FA Cup in January 2020

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club aged eight, made18 league appearances either side of an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2021.

The Republic of Ireland international spent last season on loan at Championship side Stoke City where he made 46 appearances.

"Coming back and seeing the change and everything that's happened has been a breath of fresh air," he said external-link .

Smallbone has turned out twice this season under new Southampton boss Russell Martin, who joined in the summer from Championship side Swansea. His new deal runs until 2026.

"I was really excited to work with the manager having played against them last year and their style of play, I thought it was something that would really help me," Smallbone added.

"It's only grown since I've come back, that belief and positivity in the side and myself, I've really enjoyed it."

Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, said: "Will has been here since the age of eight and knows exactly what it means to play for this club.

"He has really bought into Russell's philosophy and has already shown how important he is to our project and I'm delighted he has signed this new contract."