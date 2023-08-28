Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mead has been training with Arsenal over the summer as she makes her way back from injury

Beth Mead "feels ready to go" and would love to make her England return against Scotland next month.

The Arsenal striker, 28, missed the World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

Mead was the tournament's top scorer when England won Euro 2022 and has 29 goals from her 50 caps.

"Injury-wise, I'm starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Mead told BBC Scotland's Behind The Goals podcast.

"I'm back on the pitch now and waiting to play some minutes which will be brilliant."

England and Scotland kick off their inaugural Women's Nations League campaigns at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 22 September, with Belgium and Netherlands also in the group.

Mead, from Whitby, began her career with Sunderland before joining Arsenal in 2017.

"In an ideal world I'd like to be involved, fingers crossed, if everything goes to plan," said Mead.

"It's close to home and my old team, so it would be nice and fun for me.

"With ACL surgeries its sometimes not that easy, but I'm with the Arsenal team now, in and out a little bit with contact stuff.

"Strength-wise, I'm in the right place, but then if something is not quite right you've got to tick certain boxes which is the frustrating part. Physically, I feel ready to go, just little strength things will say different."

Watching World Cup 'a little bitter sweet'

Mead has not spoken to head coach Sarina Wiegman since England's run to the World Cup final, where they lost out to Spain.

"I think she's been a little busy," the forward joked. "Hopefully we can have a conversation if I'm fully fit.

"I'm very proud of how England did, although it's a little bitter sweet because you want to be there and involved with it all. But what a tournament - so unpredictable.

"I knew Sarina would figure it how. During the Euros she had a plan for everything.

"You could maybe say we peaked in the semi-finals against Australia and playing against Spain is a nightmare since you do so much running after the ball. It just seemed like one game too many."

After starring at the Euros, Mead was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 ahead of England cricket captain Ben Stokes and Winter Olympics curling champion Eve Muirhead, picking up the December award on crutches. Soon after, she lost her mother to cancer.

"It's been a rollercoaster 18 months to say the least," said Mead, who was awarded an MBE in the early summer.

"I've missed playing for so long, I just want to get back in to it.

"I'm not an over-thinker generally, so I'm not like, 'oh if someone hurts my knee, or if someone clatters into it...'. I just want to be out there kicking a football again."