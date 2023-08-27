Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could play for Scotland against England at Hampden

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has received his first Scotland call up for next month's Euro 24 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Anderson, 20, from Whitley Bay, represented Scotland at youth level, qualifying through his grandmother from Glasgow.

He briefly switched allegiances to England Under-19s in 2021, but returned for one Scotland appearance at under-21 level last year.

Anderson has been used as a substitute in Newcastle's first three Premier League outings this season.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches.

Cyprus have opened with three defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

Watched by 4,000 spectators, the 0-0 draw at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, is officially recognised by Fifa as the first international match.

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper is missing through injury, while Celtic full-back Greg Taylor and Blackburn Rovers centre-half Dominic Hyam make way for the fit-again pair of Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Zander Clark (Hearts)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall)