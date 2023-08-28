Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed striker Pape Habib Gueye on a three-year deal after paying KV Kortrijk an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old from Senegal has been with the Belgian top-flight club since January 2020 after starting his career with Aalesunds in Norway.

The 6ft 2in centre-forward is the Dons' 12th summer arrival.

"Pape is the type of striker that will complement the players we already have here at the top end of the pitch", said manager Barry Robson.

Talking to the club website, Robson added: "He has a real presence, is quick, strong in the air and he had an impressive goalscoring record in Norway.

"We understand why there has been strong interest in Pape in the past and we hope we can give him the platform here at Aberdeen to kick on with his career.

"We have big ambitions for this year and beyond where we hope to be playing a lot of games, getting deep into competitions, playing European football, so we'll need strength and depth within the group."

Gueye has completed the UK immigration process but cannot feature in Thursday's second leg of the Europa League play-off with BK Hacken since he was not registered before last week's 2-2 draw in Sweden.

"Aberdeen is a fantastic club with a great history," he said. "I hope we can add some of our own stories to that incredible legacy."