Aris manager Apostolos Terzis has confirmed Honduras winger Luis Palma is on the verge of joining Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic could make up to five signings this week, with several fringe players tipped to depart. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Easter Road forward Tam McManus insists Hibs must go for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes after firing Lee Johnson. (Daily Record) external-link

Contrary to reports elsewhere, Aberdeen have had no contact from Southampton over striker Bojan Miovski. (Press & Journal) external-link

"If they don't see your value maybe you're not at the right place," was the frustrated social media message from Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic after another appearance as a substitute at the weekend. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"We are not actively pushing to try and improve anything at the moment," says Hearts technical director Steven Naismith when asked about transfer plans this week, adding that if players move on they may need to be replaced. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay could be on the way to Bayern Munich in a swap loan deal, with Ryan Gravenberch going the other way to Manchester United. (Bild via Football Scotland external-link )