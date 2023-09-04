Cambridge United v Reading

CambridgeCambridge United20:00ReadingReading
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|6
|13
|2
|Bolton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|7
|5
|13
|3
|Stevenage
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|13
|4
|Port Vale
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|10
|-3
|13
|5
|Portsmouth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|2
|7
|12
|6
|Oxford Utd
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|7
|2
|12
|7
|Lincoln City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|11
|8
|Barnsley
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|7
|7
|10
|9
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|10
|10
|Derby
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|8
|3
|9
|11
|Cambridge
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Blackpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|9
|13
|Peterborough
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|14
|Shrewsbury
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|9
|15
|Northampton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|16
|Charlton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|18
|Reading
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|5
|19
|Carlisle
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|20
|Leyton Orient
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|21
|Wigan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|2
|22
|Burton
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|23
|Fleetwood
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|24
|Cheltenham
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|8
|-8
|1
The truth behind notorious influencer Andrew Tate
The global superstar returned to Reading Festival
The Loch Ness Monster myth is surrounded by claims and confirmed hoaxes
Dara O Briain’s award-winning show filmed at Dublin’s Vicar Street in 2022
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.