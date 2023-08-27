Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Holden joined Charlton after a spell as assistant and caretaker manager at Stoke City

Charlton Athletic's Dean Holden has become the first Football League manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by the League One club.

The 43-year-old had been in charge at since December 2022.

Charlton have not won since beating Leyton Orient on the opening day of the season, and sit 19th in the table.

Holden's assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeper coach Glyn Shimell will also leave the London club.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: "I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers.

"Dean's work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players."

Jason Pearce will take over on an interim basis and will be assisted by Anthony Hayes.