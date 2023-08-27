Match ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.
Paul Pogba made his first appearance since May as Juventus picked up a point at home to Bologna in Serie A.
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson gave Bologna the lead, before Dusan Vlahovic levelled with 10 minutes remaining.
Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba returned to Turin last summer after six years in England, but played just 161 minutes last season.
A string of injuries, including knee surgery, disrupted his campaign and saw the Frenchman, 30, miss the World Cup.
Pogba was forced off after 24 minutes against Cremonese in his last Juventus appearance on 14 May - his first competitive start in more than a year and first since returning from the Old Trafford club.
He missed several weeks of pre-season and was an unused substitute in Juventus' opening-game win over Udinese, but enjoyed a 24-minute cameo from the bench in Sunday's draw.
Champions Napoli enjoyed a 2-0 win over Sassuolo and, along with AC Milan and Hellas Verona, have six points after two games.
Last season's runners-up Lazio were beaten 1-0 at home by newly-promoted Genoa, while Fiorentina were held 2-2 by Lecce.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 36Perin
- 6Danilo
- 3Bremer
- 12Alex Sandro
- 22WeahSubstituted forMcKennieat 82'minutes
- 21FagioliSubstituted forPogbaat 66'minutes
- 5LocatelliSubstituted forYildizat 82'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 25RabiotBooked at 12mins
- 27CambiasoSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 66'minutes
- 9Vlahovic
- 7ChiesaSubstituted forMilikat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gatti
- 10Pogba
- 11Kostic
- 13Huijsen
- 14Milik
- 15Yildiz
- 16McKennie
- 17Iling-Junior
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 42Garofani
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 3PoschBooked at 17mins
- 31Beukema
- 26Lucumí
- 22LykogiannisSubstituted forCorazzaat 61'minutes
- 20AebischerSubstituted forEl Azzouziat 85'minutes
- 6MoroSubstituted forDomínguezat 61'minutes
- 7OrsoliniSubstituted forKarlssonat 61'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 11NdoyeSubstituted forFabbianat 90+2'minutes
- 9Zirkzee
Substitutes
- 4Sosa
- 8Domínguez
- 10Karlsson
- 14Bonifazi
- 16Corazza
- 17El Azzouzi
- 29De Silvestri
- 34Ravaglia
- 50Gasperini
- 77van Hooijdonk
- 80Fabbian
- 82Urbanski
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tommaso Corazza.
Post update
Paul Pogba (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna).
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Posch (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Giovanni Fabbian replaces Dan Ndoye.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dan Ndoye (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesper Karlsson.
Post update
Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Posch (Bologna).
Booking
Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Post update
Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sam Beukema.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Oussama El Azzouzi replaces Michel Aebischer.
Post update
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.