Paul Pogba featured in just 10 games in all competitions for Juventus last season

Paul Pogba made his first appearance since May as Juventus picked up a point at home to Bologna in Serie A.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson gave Bologna the lead, before Dusan Vlahovic levelled with 10 minutes remaining.

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba returned to Turin last summer after six years in England, but played just 161 minutes last season.

A string of injuries, including knee surgery, disrupted his campaign and saw the Frenchman, 30, miss the World Cup.

Pogba was forced off after 24 minutes against Cremonese in his last Juventus appearance on 14 May - his first competitive start in more than a year and first since returning from the Old Trafford club.

He missed several weeks of pre-season and was an unused substitute in Juventus' opening-game win over Udinese, but enjoyed a 24-minute cameo from the bench in Sunday's draw.

Champions Napoli enjoyed a 2-0 win over Sassuolo and, along with AC Milan and Hellas Verona, have six points after two games.

Last season's runners-up Lazio were beaten 1-0 at home by newly-promoted Genoa, while Fiorentina were held 2-2 by Lecce.