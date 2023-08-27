Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane has three goals in his first two Bundesliga games

England captain Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the champions continued their winning start to the league season.

Kane became the first English player to score in his first two Bundesliga games when he clipped a penalty down the middle just before half-time.

The ex-Tottenham forward wrapped up the 3-1 win after the break with a lovely finish with the outside of his foot.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession throughout.

After a sluggish start, Bayern got into their stride and opened the scoring when Leroy Sane's shot hit the post and went in off defender Felix Uduokhai.

Referee Sascha Stegemann then awarded a penalty for Niklas Dorsch's handball after being called to check his monitor by the Video Assistant Referee, with Kane converting the spot-kick with ease.

After the break Bayern looked far brighter, Sane curling a fine shot against the post, before Alphonso Davies found Kane onside and free in the middle to loft a calm finish into the net.

Substitute Dion Beljo wriggled free to poke in a late consolation for the visitors, while Kane wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when he headed wide.

However, he has now scored in his last seven league appearances, stretching back to his time in the Premier League at Spurs.