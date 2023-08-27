Close menu
Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal3BarcelonaBarcelona4

Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona: La Liga champions win seven-goal thriller

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the winner with his Barcelona team-mates against Villarreal
Barcelona are undefeated in their opening three La Liga games

Defending La Liga champions Barcelona emerged 4-3 winners in an all-action encounter at Villarreal.

Robert Lewandowski's goal sealed the win for Barca, three minutes after Ferran Torres' equaliser.

Villarreal came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 after 50 minutes, with goals from Juan Foyth, Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena.

Barca had raced into an early lead after 15 minutes when Gavi and Frenkie de Jong scored for the visitors.

Gavi headed in from a Lamine Yamal cross before De Jong got on the end of a Lewandowski backheel in the box.

Yamal's assist saw him become the youngest player to assist a goal in a La Liga game in the 21st century, aged 16 years and 45 days.

Foyth headed home from Baena's corner before Sorloth equalised following an excellent team move by the Yellow Submarine.

Baena got on the scoresheet early in the second half, curling past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Villarreal were then pegged back as Torres scored Barcelona's equaliser from close range, before Lewandowski's finish from close range secured the three points for Barca from a dramatic contest.

Xavi's side are now third with three games played, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Jörgensen
  • 8FoythBooked at 45mins
  • 2GabbiaBooked at 80mins
  • 5Cuenca
  • 24Pedraza
  • 20TerratsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forComesañaat 70'minutes
  • 6CapoueSubstituted forD Suárezat 70'minutes
  • 10ParejoSubstituted forBrereton Díazat 86'minutes
  • 16BaenaSubstituted forMoralesat 77'minutes
  • 7MorenoSubstituted forAkhomachat 70'minutes
  • 11Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 1Reina
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Comesaña
  • 9Brereton Díaz
  • 14Trigueros
  • 15Morales
  • 17Femenía
  • 21Pino
  • 22D Suárez
  • 23Mandi
  • 26Alti
  • 27Akhomach

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 17Alonso
  • 22GündoganSubstituted forLópezat 86'minutes
  • 18RomeuSubstituted forF Torresat 63'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 27YamalBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 76'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 45mins
  • 6Gavi

Substitutes

  • 7F Torres
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 24García
  • 26Astralaga
  • 28Balde
  • 30Casadó
  • 31Kochen
  • 32López
  • 33Cubarsí
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
21,679

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away21
Shots on Target
Home6
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 3, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 3, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Santi Comesaña (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Brereton Díaz (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Luís Morales.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Filip Jörgensen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fermín López (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Alfonso Pedraza tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Jorge Cuenca tries a through ball, but José Luís Morales is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Fermín López replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Ben Brereton Díaz replaces Dani Parejo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a headed pass.

