Roberto Mancini won Italy's second European Championship title at Euro 2020

Roberto Mancini has been named as the new manager of Saudi Arabia two weeks after he resigned as Italy head coach.

The 58-year-old led Italy to victory at Euro 2020, beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

The team went on a world record 37-game unbeaten run but failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

He has signed a contract until 2027. His first match in charge will be on 8 September against Costa Rica at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Mancini led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012 and has also managed Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Galatasaray and Zenit St Petersburg.