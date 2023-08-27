Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ianis Hagi has been frustrated sitting on the sidelines

Ianis Hagi has joined La Liga club Alaves from Rangers on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Romania midfielder had found game time difficult to come by since returning from a year on the sidelines through injury.

Hagi initially joined Rangers on a loan deal from Genk in January 2020 before making the deal permanent that summer.

He has made 99 appearances for Rangers, and netted 16 goals, but has only made two as a substitute this term.

Manager Michael Beale had hinted on Saturday that it was in the balance whether Hagi would remain at Ibrox beyond the end of the transfer window as summer midfield signings were currently being considered ahead of him.

Alaves, who were promoted last season, are currently ninth in the Spanish top flight after two games.

Rangers say the loan spell will provide Hagi "with a fantastic opportunity for regular football having spent almost a year out through injury".