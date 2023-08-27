Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Frimpong, Souttar, Miovski, Adams, Palma, Lyanco, Jakubiak
Manager Brendan Rodgers said Celtic are "working on it" in the background when asked about interest in out-of-favour 26-year-old Southampton defender Lyanco. (Football Scotland)
Southampton manager Russell Martin's omission of Lyanco from his squad for Saturday's 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers has fuelled speculation that an imminent exit for the centre-half could be on the cards. (Sunday Mail)
Luis Palma's father has spoken of his pride at the prospect of watching the 23-year-old play Champions League football as the Honduras winger is poised to complete a £3.5m transfer to Celtic from Aris, with his first club, Via, due a percentage of the fee. (The National On Sunday)
Aberdeen are bracing themselves for a Southampton approach for Bojan Miovski, with Saints manager Russell Martin having been keen on the 24-year-old Macedonia striker since his time in charge of Swansea City.
The Dons want a fee in excess of £4m, but nothing has been formalised yet with the Championship club in discussions to sell Scotland striker Che Adams to Everton. (Football Scotland)
Harry Souttar was again omitted from Enzo Maresca's matchday squad, triggering more transfer exit speculation amid reported Rangers interest in Leicester City's 24-year-old Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half. (Football Scotland)
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has landed in Spain as the 26-year-old looks to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad from Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old former Celtic full-back, Jeremie Frimpong. (Fichajes)
Dunfermline Athletic are interested in signing former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak and the 26-year-old was at East End Park for Saturday's Fife derby defeat by Raith Rovers. (The Courier)