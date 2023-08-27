Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Brendan Rodgers said Celtic are "working on it" in the background when asked about interest in out-of-favour 26-year-old Southampton defender Lyanco. (Football Scotland) external-link

Southampton manager Russell Martin's omission of Lyanco from his squad for Saturday's 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers has fuelled speculation that an imminent exit for the centre-half could be on the cards. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Luis Palma's father has spoken of his pride at the prospect of watching the 23-year-old play Champions League football as the Honduras winger is poised to complete a £3.5m transfer to Celtic from Aris, with his first club, Via, due a percentage of the fee. (The National On Sunday) external-link

Aberdeen are bracing themselves for a Southampton approach for Bojan Miovski, with Saints manager Russell Martin having been keen on the 24-year-old Macedonia striker since his time in charge of Swansea City.

The Dons want a fee in excess of £4m, but nothing has been formalised yet with the Championship club in discussions to sell Scotland striker Che Adams to Everton. (Football Scotland) external-link

Harry Souttar was again omitted from Enzo Maresca's matchday squad, triggering more transfer exit speculation amid reported Rangers interest in Leicester City's 24-year-old Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has landed in Spain as the 26-year-old looks to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad from Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old former Celtic full-back, Jeremie Frimpong. (Fichajes) external-link

Dunfermline Athletic are interested in signing former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak and the 26-year-old was at East End Park for Saturday's Fife derby defeat by Raith Rovers. (The Courier) external-link