Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3Aston VillaAston Villa0

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah scores in comfortable Reds win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Mohamed Salah scores for Liverpool against Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah has scored two goals in four games so far this season

Mohamed Salah put speculation about his future behind him by scoring as Liverpool comfortably beat Aston Villa to continue their strong start to the season in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side rejected a £150m bid for the Egypt international from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, with the Reds insisting the 31-year-old is not for sale.

And Salah emphasised his worth to Liverpool when he scored their third goal in the second half at Anfield, firing in at the back post from Darwin Nunez's cross to seal a third league win in a row.

Dominik Szoboszlai got the hosts up and running after just three minutes, scoring his first goal for the club with a crisp strike through a crowded box.

Villa, who have been scoring for fun since losing 5-1 to Newcastle in their opening game of the season, were far too open at the back as they struggled to deal with Liverpool's forwards.

The hosts increased their lead in the 22nd minute when Nunez's shot hit the post and bounced in off the unlucky Matty Cash.

Liverpool looked capable of scoring with every attack in a rampant first half, although Villa's cause was not helped by an enforced change as centre-back Diego Carlos limped off with an injury inside the opening 20 minutes.

And the lively Nunez went close to scoring his third goal in two games as his shot bounced off the crossbar.

Keeper Alisson made a good stop to push out Cash's header in the second half, but Salah's second goal of the season wrapped up a win that moved Liverpool up to third in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Salah shows his worth to Liverpool

While it was a Liverpool new boy who got the Reds up and running in this game, much of the focus at Anfield was on a stalwart as the future of talisman Salah remains uncertain.

The Reds have repeatedly insisted they have no intention of letting Salah leave but, with the Saudi Pro League transfer window not closing until 7 September, it is likely their resolve will be tested again with reports of a £200m offer.

Klopp has said Salah is "100% committed" to Liverpool and there was nothing to suggest otherwise on Sunday as he again underlined his importance to the Reds against Villa.

He created opportunities and had chances himself, before finally getting on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second half.

With Nunez also continuing to impress, the Reds possess the attacking strength to suggest they will be strong contenders to challenge at the top end of the table this season.

Salah is a three-time Golden Boot winner in the Premier League and, despite his age, this performance shows he remains an integral part of Klopp's side.

Villa good run comes to a stop

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa: Unai Emery says Villa were weak defensively

After winning their last four games in all competitions, Villa will look to put this performance and result down to a bad day at the office.

They never really got going - although the early goal and loss of Carlos did not help their cause - and looked a shadow of the side that had scored 15 goals and conceded just one in that aforementioned run of victories.

Prior to this game, only Manchester City had picked up more Premier League points in 2023 than Aston Villa's 49, so there's little doubt they are firmly going in the right direction under Unai Emery.

Perhaps the Villa boss' main takeaway from their start to the season is how they cope against sides likely to be contending for the top six places.

Defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool, 5-1 and 3-0 respectively, will be a concern for Emery.

Player of the match

SzoboszlaiDominik Szoboszlai

with an average of 7.97

Liverpool

  1. Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    7.97

  2. Squad number9Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.76

  3. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.58

  4. Squad number7Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number78Player nameQuansah
    Average rating

    7.49

  7. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.49

  8. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.48

  9. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.39

  10. Squad number3Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.30

  13. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.22

  14. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    7.12

  15. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.01

  16. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.94

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.86

  2. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    4.84

  3. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.47

  4. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    4.46

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.35

  6. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.32

  7. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.30

  9. Squad number3Player nameDiego Carlos
    Average rating

    4.30

  10. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.27

  12. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    4.24

  13. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.19

  14. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.15

  15. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    3.90

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forQuansahat 71'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 2Gomez
  • 26Robertson
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forEndoat 87'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forElliottat 65'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9NúñezSubstituted forGakpoat 65'minutes
  • 7DíazSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Endo
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 50Doak
  • 62Kelleher
  • 78Quansah

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 3Diego CarlosSubstituted forBaileyat 19'minutesSubstituted forZanioloat 65'minutes
  • 14P Torres
  • 12Digne
  • 2Cash
  • 44KamaraBooked at 26mins
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forTielemansat 72'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 19Diaby
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Lenglet
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 71Kellyman
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
50,109

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Joe Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Wataru Endo tries a through ball, but Joël Matip is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Wataru Endo replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Jarell Quansah tries a through ball, but Andy Robertson is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).

  12. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jarell Quansah (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Joe Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

562 comments

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 15:57

    szoboszlai and macalister have slipped into that midfield with consummate ease . Two great signings .

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 16:03

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      Spot on👍

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 15:56

    Special mention to the Newcastle fan Alan who text in on the deadline day special they did on here and said Szoboszlai has "struggled" so far. Not sure who he's been watching. Szoboszlai has been fantastic. Duck to water. He's got everything.

    Think Alan's still upset by the Nunez humbling 😄

    • Reply posted by Jand, today at 16:08

      Jand replied:
      Seeing as the can’t spell or pronunciate he probably meant any Chelsea player

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 16:00

    Well beaten by a better side....no shame in that. UTV

    • Reply posted by ac, today at 16:08

      ac replied:
      Fair play 👏 was worried about today's game but villa seemed a bit off it still created chances though, international break coming at a good time for you and expect Emery to get you back up and running. Still my tip for conference league and a top 6-8 finish 👍 good luck for rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:56

    Result. Great game management and tactics from Liverpool. Early days, but the almost total midfield change in just one transfer window, I'm very happy with how they're gelling. Onwards and upwards!

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:02

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      2 offsides not given. Pl should sort this VAR farce ASAP. Villa robbed again. Varpool won't win the league. Will probably finish 10th.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:58

    Remained me of the Liverpool of the 1980s, score, grab the game by the throat and then slowly suffocate the opponent over the 90 minutes.

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:12

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Sounds like the objective in any game.

  • Comment posted by coolpants, today at 16:00

    Szobo is some player 😊

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:16

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just show the goals from the Liverpool – Villa game, and got to say that was a textbook rebound finish by Cash. Strikers everywhere can learn from this.
      Great long distance goal by Szobo.

  • Comment posted by The normal one, today at 15:59

    A brilliant start to the season considering we have a completely new midfield. £150m well spent. New signings settling in well.

    Szoboszlai looks like the next Klopp superstar

    • Reply posted by Loomis, today at 16:02

      Loomis replied:
      150 million spent by a manager who mainly moans and moans about not having any cash like other teams. Laughable.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 15:59

    Salah should stay. The chemistry between Salah and Nunez is outstanding. Liverpool totally dominated Villa today

    • Reply posted by Arimabeck, today at 16:03

      Arimabeck replied:
      Darwins theory on goal scoring

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 16:00

    Liverpool were class today. Szoboszlai was fantastic and a great goal too. Seems that this formation and tactics looks solid as well. Promising signs!

    • Reply posted by RPGDave, today at 16:10

      RPGDave replied:
      They was not class, Villa just never turned up. Yes was an easy win but do not say Pool was class as there was no challenge today

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 16:00

    Well that was a lot easier than I thought it would be. Villa had a bad day but we took advantage and another 3 points. Wasn't sure about this season but I love it when Liverpool prove me wrong.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:27

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      I thought people (mostly non Liverpool fans) were saying) that all this Saudi transfer talk would get to Salah’s head and mentally distract him. Well, based on today’s performance, I sure didn’t find any of this distraction, did anyone else?

  • Comment posted by Why479, today at 15:57

    Good result. No injuries. No red cards. No problem.

    • Reply posted by Le Saq, today at 15:59

      Le Saq replied:
      TAA looked injured as he came off. Hopefully not serious.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:59

    Watched the game on NBC Peacock as not shown on British tv. A satisfying and comfortable win over a good team. Surprised that Villa lacked intensity and their attack was so blunt in this game, expected much more of a challenge from them.
    Liverpool in control throughout and the pace of game in the second half reflected this.

    • Reply posted by TomS, today at 16:09

      TomS replied:
      Maybe you did not see Villa play much last year. The guy who created from the back is not there. I think they have not replaced him well.

  • Comment posted by Joe_Eng, today at 16:01

    Poor from Villa today - Liverpool an absolute class above Villa, but Villa sure didn't try to make it difficult for them. Liverpool coasted from start to finish and never really got out of 2nd gear. Injury to Carlos as well - hopefully not too serious. UTV

  • Comment posted by Mark K, today at 15:56

    al-Salah is NOT FOR SALE!

    • Reply posted by FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise, today at 16:10

      FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise replied:
      If we're offered £200m for a 31 year old...... really? It'd be bad business to turn that sort of money down. Yes he's been brilliant but the owners will look at balancing the books.

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 16:14

    Good game for Salah too, still manages to put in a great performance although he's having to put up with the usual shoddy journalism and their clueless readers.. Wel done Mo.