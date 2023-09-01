Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is suspended after his red card against Newcastle last weekend.

Curtis Jones is back in training after an ankle injury but Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara are not yet fit.

Aston Villa are likely to shuffle their starting XI after Unai Emery made six changes for the midweek win over Hibs.

Alex Moreno and Emiliano Martinez will be assessed with respective hamstring and calf injuries.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa.

Villa are winless in their last five league visits to Anfield (D1, L4), although only Manchester United and Chelsea have won more Premier League away games against Liverpool than Villa have.

The first competitive managerial meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery was a 3-1 win for Emery's Sevilla against Klopp's Liverpool in the 2015-16 Europa League final in Basel.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league matches (W9, D5), the longest current such run in the Premier League.

They have lost only one of their last 43 Premier League home fixtures (W32, D10), a 2-1 defeat versus Leeds United last October.

The Reds have won their last two top-flight matches despite conceding first in both games.

This will be Jurgen Klopp's 300th Premier League game - he is the 17th manager to reach that landmark.

Liverpool could receive a red card in three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since 1999.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in at least one goal in his last nine Premier League appearances, with four goals and seven assists.

Salah has scored six goals in his last six starts against Aston Villa in all competitions.

Last season Liverpool won only one of the six Premier League games that Virgil van Dijk did not play in (D3, L2).

Aston Villa