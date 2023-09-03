Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Odsonne Edouard's double secured Crystal Palace's second win of the Premier League season

Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Wolves in a Premier League match with a frantic finish.

Edouard opened the scoring after he got in between two Wolves defenders to finish from Tyrick Mitchell's excellent cross.

Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan equalised six minutes after entering the field, getting on the end of a free-kick from Pedro Neto.

But just minutes after being denied from a free-kick by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, Eberechi Eze got on the end of a knock down from Jean-Philippe Mateta to slide home.

Then Edouard combined with Mateta and produced a calm slotted finish.

Matheus Cunha headed home from close range in added time but the points were already heading to Palace.

Slow starters come good

Roy Hodgson's side have been slow starters, failing to score a first-half goal in all four of their Premier League games so far.

Goals had been hard to come by with Palace scoring just two in their opening three league games.

But after a goalless first half here, Palace came to life when Edouard opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

Eze then struck after combining with Mateta, whose sublime backheel gave Edouard his second of the game - and his first Palace league double since he got two on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.

Mateta was hugely influential off the bench with two assists - and his link-up play with Eze and Edouard gives Palace fans reason for optimism.

Wolves leave it too late

Hwang Hee-chan is Wolves' joint-top scorer in the Premier League since his debut in September 2021 (10) - level with Ruben Neves

Despite their 5-0 win over League One Blackpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Wolves are not known for being particularly prolific in front of goal.

They had the better chances in the first half but couldn't make them count.

Pedro Neto looked lively, driving through the Palace defence at one point before his shot was tipped over by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But it wasn't until the introduction of Hwang that Wolves got on the scoresheet.

They did come into the game more once Palace scored, but Cunha's late header was a mere consolation - with more frustration for a Wolves side who go into the international break with just three points.

Player of the match Édouard Odsonne Édouard with an average of 8.55 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 8.55 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 7.40 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 6.70 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.67 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.61 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.61 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 6.45 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.43 Squad number 1 Player name Johnstone Average rating 6.42 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.41 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 6.36 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.20 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.01 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 6.13 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 6.07 Squad number 12 Player name Matheus Cunha Average rating 5.80 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 5.73 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.67 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 5.64 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 5.53 Squad number 8 Player name João Gomes Average rating 5.47 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.37 Squad number 9 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 5.24 Squad number 21 Player name Sarabia Average rating 5.17 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.14 Squad number 18 Player name Kalajdzic Average rating 5.03 Squad number 6 Player name Traoré Average rating 4.88 Squad number 17 Player name Bueno Average rating 4.72