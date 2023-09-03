Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Wolves in a Premier League match with a frantic finish.
Edouard opened the scoring after he got in between two Wolves defenders to finish from Tyrick Mitchell's excellent cross.
Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan equalised six minutes after entering the field, getting on the end of a free-kick from Pedro Neto.
But just minutes after being denied from a free-kick by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, Eberechi Eze got on the end of a knock down from Jean-Philippe Mateta to slide home.
Then Edouard combined with Mateta and produced a calm slotted finish.
Matheus Cunha headed home from close range in added time but the points were already heading to Palace.
Slow starters come good
Roy Hodgson's side have been slow starters, failing to score a first-half goal in all four of their Premier League games so far.
Goals had been hard to come by with Palace scoring just two in their opening three league games.
But after a goalless first half here, Palace came to life when Edouard opened the scoring just before the hour mark.
Eze then struck after combining with Mateta, whose sublime backheel gave Edouard his second of the game - and his first Palace league double since he got two on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.
Mateta was hugely influential off the bench with two assists - and his link-up play with Eze and Edouard gives Palace fans reason for optimism.
Wolves leave it too late
Despite their 5-0 win over League One Blackpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Wolves are not known for being particularly prolific in front of goal.
They had the better chances in the first half but couldn't make them count.
Pedro Neto looked lively, driving through the Palace defence at one point before his shot was tipped over by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
But it wasn't until the introduction of Hwang that Wolves got on the scoresheet.
They did come into the game more once Palace scored, but Cunha's late header was a mere consolation - with more frustration for a Wolves side who go into the international break with just three points.
Player of the match
ÉdouardOdsonne Édouard
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number1Player nameJohnstoneAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.01
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chanAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number12Player nameMatheus CunhaAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number5Player nameLeminaAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number8Player nameJoão GomesAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number9Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number21Player nameSarabiaAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number18Player nameKalajdzicAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number17Player nameBuenoAverage rating
4.72
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2WardBooked at 52mins
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 28Doucouré
- 8Lerma
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 15SchluppSubstituted forMatetaat 71'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tomkins
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 19Hughes
- 26Richards
- 29Ahamada
- 30Henderson
- 44Riedewald
- 49Rak-Sakyi
Wolves
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 24mins
- 15Dawson
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-NouriBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBuenoat 82'minutes
- 21SarabiaSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 60'minutes
- 8João GomesBooked at 55minsSubstituted forKalajdzicat 81'minutes
- 5Lemina
- 7Neto
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 9Fábio SilvaSubstituted forTraoréat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6Traoré
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 17Bueno
- 18Kalajdzic
- 24Gomes
- 25Bentley
- 30González
- 63Fraser
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Odsonne Édouard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sasa Kalajdzic replaces João Gomes.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Thanks to Roy and others…
However the Palace strikers are really getting their confidence up recently, which can only be good for the rest of the season.
Good luck Wolves fans for the season..you may need it