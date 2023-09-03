Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace3WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Odsonne Edouard scores twice as Palace beat Wolves

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments107

Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace
Odsonne Edouard's double secured Crystal Palace's second win of the Premier League season

Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Wolves in a Premier League match with a frantic finish.

Edouard opened the scoring after he got in between two Wolves defenders to finish from Tyrick Mitchell's excellent cross.

Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan equalised six minutes after entering the field, getting on the end of a free-kick from Pedro Neto.

But just minutes after being denied from a free-kick by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, Eberechi Eze got on the end of a knock down from Jean-Philippe Mateta to slide home.

Then Edouard combined with Mateta and produced a calm slotted finish.

Matheus Cunha headed home from close range in added time but the points were already heading to Palace.

Slow starters come good

Roy Hodgson's side have been slow starters, failing to score a first-half goal in all four of their Premier League games so far.

Goals had been hard to come by with Palace scoring just two in their opening three league games.

But after a goalless first half here, Palace came to life when Edouard opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

Eze then struck after combining with Mateta, whose sublime backheel gave Edouard his second of the game - and his first Palace league double since he got two on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.

Mateta was hugely influential off the bench with two assists - and his link-up play with Eze and Edouard gives Palace fans reason for optimism.

Wolves leave it too late

Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring for Wolves
Hwang Hee-chan is Wolves' joint-top scorer in the Premier League since his debut in September 2021 (10) - level with Ruben Neves

Despite their 5-0 win over League One Blackpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Wolves are not known for being particularly prolific in front of goal.

They had the better chances in the first half but couldn't make them count.

Pedro Neto looked lively, driving through the Palace defence at one point before his shot was tipped over by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But it wasn't until the introduction of Hwang that Wolves got on the scoresheet.

They did come into the game more once Palace scored, but Cunha's late header was a mere consolation - with more frustration for a Wolves side who go into the international break with just three points.

Player of the match

ÉdouardOdsonne Édouard

with an average of 8.55

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    8.55

  2. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.40

  3. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.67

  5. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.61

  6. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.45

  8. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.43

  9. Squad number1Player nameJohnstone
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    6.36

  12. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.20

  13. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.01

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    5.53

  8. Squad number8Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    5.47

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.37

  10. Squad number9Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    5.24

  11. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.14

  13. Squad number18Player nameKalajdzic
    Average rating

    5.03

  14. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    4.88

  15. Squad number17Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    4.72

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2WardBooked at 52mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 28Doucouré
  • 8Lerma
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forMatetaat 71'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forHughesat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Hughes
  • 26Richards
  • 29Ahamada
  • 30Henderson
  • 44Riedewald
  • 49Rak-Sakyi

Wolves

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1
  • 22Nélson SemedoBooked at 24mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-NouriBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBuenoat 82'minutes
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 60'minutes
  • 8João GomesBooked at 55minsSubstituted forKalajdzicat 81'minutes
  • 5Lemina
  • 7Neto
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 9Fábio SilvaSubstituted forTraoréat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6Traoré
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 17Bueno
  • 18Kalajdzic
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Bentley
  • 30González
  • 63Fraser
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Odsonne Édouard.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

  9. Post update

    Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hugo Bueno replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sasa Kalajdzic replaces João Gomes.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4400112912
2Tottenham4310114710
3Liverpool431093610
4West Ham431094510
5Brighton430112669
6Arsenal42206428
7Crystal Palace42115417
8Man Utd42115507
9Brentford41308536
10Nottm Forest42026606
11Aston Villa420289-16
12Chelsea41125504
13Fulham4112410-64
14