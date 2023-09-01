Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone will continue in goal despite the arrival of Dean Henderson from Manchester United this week.

Michael Olise and Matheus Franca remain on the sidelines, but Will Hughes returned to training this week.

Wolves will give a late fitness test to Hwang Hee-Chan, who came off at half time in last week's win at Everton.

New signing Tommy Doyle could be in line to make his debut after joining from Manchester City.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves inflicted the first defeat of Roy Hodgson's return as Crystal Palace manager with a 2-0 win at Molineux in April.

Palace are aiming to equal their longest winning streak in top flight home matches against a single opponent of four.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to avoid losing their opening two home games for the first time since 2018-19.

The Eagles have picked up just two yellow cards in the Premier League this season. By contrast, Wolves have received 12 yellows and a red.

The 15 players they have used so far is the lowest number by a top-flight club this season.

No player has had more shots in the Premier League this campaign than Eberechi Eze's 16, although he has failed to score with all of them.

Wolves