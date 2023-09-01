Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is available again after suspension.

Gabriel Jesus could feature again after making a cameo substitute appearance last weekend on his return from injury.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane is set for "a few weeks on the sidelines" after picking up an injury.

Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out but new signing Rasmus Hojlund is in full training after a back problem and could be part of the matchday squad for the first time.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their last five home league games against Man Utd, including the last two.

The Gunners could win three home league matches in a row against the Red Devils for the first time since between 1988 and 1991.

Manchester United have lost five of their last nine top-flight meetings with Arsenal (W2, D2).

The home team has scored three goals in each of the last four league games between these two teams.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost just two of their last 24 Premier League home games (W18, D4).

The Gunners have kept only four clean sheets in their last 26 home league games.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 22 home Premier League matches against United teams (W19, D3), facing Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and West Ham in that run without losing.

Twelve of the last 16 top-flight goals Arsenal have conceded at the Emirates have been scored in the second half, but three of the other four have been scored in the opening minute of the game.

Bukayo Saka could become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances against Manchester United.

Manchester United