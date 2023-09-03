Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Callum Slattery finished off a wonderful move to clinch the points for Motherwell

Unbeaten Motherwell surged level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a narrow, but well-deserved, victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Callum Slattery put the finishing touches on a flowing Motherwell attack to give Stuart Kettlewell's men the win, extending their top-flight streak without defeat to 10 games - their longest run since 2010.

Despite Paul McGinn's second-half red - after yellow cards for challenges on Alex Cochrane and Liam Boyce - the Fir Park side held on for all three points amid growing pressure in the final moments.

Hearts, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and a very disgruntled home support made their feelings known both at half-time and the end of the match.

Despite Hearts' magnificent home record against Motherwell - losing one of their last 11 - there was an air of trepidation around Tynecastle before kick-off. This was a support lacking in belief.

Compare that to the buoyant Motherwell mood, and it came as no surprise when they took the lead just shy of the half hour. A one-two between Blair Spittal and Slattery sent the latter through, and he finished with composure.

It was a counter-punch that most saw coming, including Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith, who highlighted exactly what Motherwell could and would do before the game.

The hosts made two changes and changed shape, and it seemed to work. Going back to the formation they played last season allowed Nathaniel Atkinson to bomb forward, but nothing was breaking for Hearts.

That was epitomised when Cammy Devlin laid off to Liam Boyce in the area, only for Bevis Mugabi to block and send the ball inches wide.

McGinn's sending-off threatened to derail Motherwell's ascent to the summit, but the visitors were able to hold on despite the mounting pressure.

Player of the Match - Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell)

A colossus at the back for Motherwell, throwing himself desperately in front of the ball both on the deck and in the air.

Steelmen show Hearts what they're missing - analysis

Here are two teams in very different places.

The mood in Lanarkshire is high. Despite a mounting injury list, they look confident and every single player is absolutely clear on what their role is in Stuart Kettlewell's game plan.

They absorbed the pressure, they picked off the ball at the right time, and they broke with real threat. When they got into the box, they linked up brilliantly.

That coherency and conviction was completely missing from the hosts. There was a total lack of urgency in the first half, with little idea of what to do when they got into the Motherwell box.

It was better after the break as Liam Kelly was called into action here and there, but now when they got into dangerous areas, they lacked any composure. Atkinson did his utmost, but no one else was on the same wavelength.

What they said

Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith: "It's been the same after European game we've played. We've come into the game at the weekend with lethargic, slow play and given away cheap goals. That's been consistent over these games. We've highlighted it but it's a mentality thing.

"We can't put it down to playing in Europe because that's where we want and expect to be. We work all season to get into Europe. You might not be at peak physical condition, but you need to work out a way to stay in the game and come up with a moment to win it."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "You learn a bit about each other. You learn about the character of the person sitting beside you in the dressing room. Everyone took one in the face at some point.

"We work on waves of attack and you could see it paying off, we looked comfortable. Our keeper faced one shot on target. It's a different way of winning a game of football and keeping a clean sheet.

What's next?

Hearts host Aberdeen on Saturday 16th after the break, while Motherwell welcome St Mirren to Fir Park (both 15:00 BST).

Live Text Line-ups Hearts Formation 4-2-3-1 28 Clark 13 Atkinson 2 Kent 15 Rowles 19 Cochrane 14 Devlin 5 Haring 11 Oda 10 Boyce 51 Lowry 9 Shankland 28 Clark

13 Atkinson

2 Kent

15 Rowles

19 Cochrane

14 Devlin Booked at 71mins Substituted for Vargas at 72' minutes

5 Haring Substituted for Forrest at 89' minutes

11 Oda Substituted for Tagawa at 45' minutes

10 Boyce

51 Lowry Substituted for Sibbick at 45' minutes

9 Shankland Substitutes 7 Grant

12 McGovern

16 Halliday

17 Forrest

21 Sibbick

22 Denholm

25 Tait

30 Tagawa

77 Vargas Motherwell Formation 5-4-1 1 Kelly 2 O'Donnell 16 McGinn 5 Mugabi 15 Casey 22 Spencer 12 Paton 8 Slattery 38 Miller 7 Spittal 14 Bair 1 Kelly

2 O'Donnell

16 McGinn Booked at 69mins

5 Mugabi

15 Casey Booked at 71mins

22 Spencer

12 Paton

8 Slattery Substituted for Zdravkovski at 75' minutes

38 Miller Substituted for McGinley at 89' minutes

7 Spittal

14 Bair Substituted for Shaw at 81' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 3 Gent

11 Efford

13 Oxborough

17 Zdravkovski

18 Shaw

19 McGinley

23 Wilson

30 Ferrie

