Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Motherwell 1.
Unbeaten Motherwell surged level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a narrow, but well-deserved, victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.
Callum Slattery put the finishing touches on a flowing Motherwell attack to give Stuart Kettlewell's men the win, extending their top-flight streak without defeat to 10 games - their longest run since 2010.
Despite Paul McGinn's second-half red - after yellow cards for challenges on Alex Cochrane and Liam Boyce - the Fir Park side held on for all three points amid growing pressure in the final moments.
Hearts, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and a very disgruntled home support made their feelings known both at half-time and the end of the match.
Despite Hearts' magnificent home record against Motherwell - losing one of their last 11 - there was an air of trepidation around Tynecastle before kick-off. This was a support lacking in belief.
Compare that to the buoyant Motherwell mood, and it came as no surprise when they took the lead just shy of the half hour. A one-two between Blair Spittal and Slattery sent the latter through, and he finished with composure.
It was a counter-punch that most saw coming, including Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith, who highlighted exactly what Motherwell could and would do before the game.
The hosts made two changes and changed shape, and it seemed to work. Going back to the formation they played last season allowed Nathaniel Atkinson to bomb forward, but nothing was breaking for Hearts.
That was epitomised when Cammy Devlin laid off to Liam Boyce in the area, only for Bevis Mugabi to block and send the ball inches wide.
McGinn's sending-off threatened to derail Motherwell's ascent to the summit, but the visitors were able to hold on despite the mounting pressure.
Player of the Match - Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell)
Steelmen show Hearts what they're missing - analysis
Here are two teams in very different places.
The mood in Lanarkshire is high. Despite a mounting injury list, they look confident and every single player is absolutely clear on what their role is in Stuart Kettlewell's game plan.
They absorbed the pressure, they picked off the ball at the right time, and they broke with real threat. When they got into the box, they linked up brilliantly.
That coherency and conviction was completely missing from the hosts. There was a total lack of urgency in the first half, with little idea of what to do when they got into the Motherwell box.
It was better after the break as Liam Kelly was called into action here and there, but now when they got into dangerous areas, they lacked any composure. Atkinson did his utmost, but no one else was on the same wavelength.
What they said
Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith: "It's been the same after European game we've played. We've come into the game at the weekend with lethargic, slow play and given away cheap goals. That's been consistent over these games. We've highlighted it but it's a mentality thing.
"We can't put it down to playing in Europe because that's where we want and expect to be. We work all season to get into Europe. You might not be at peak physical condition, but you need to work out a way to stay in the game and come up with a moment to win it."
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "You learn a bit about each other. You learn about the character of the person sitting beside you in the dressing room. Everyone took one in the face at some point.
"We work on waves of attack and you could see it paying off, we looked comfortable. Our keeper faced one shot on target. It's a different way of winning a game of football and keeping a clean sheet.
What's next?
Hearts host Aberdeen on Saturday 16th after the break, while Motherwell welcome St Mirren to Fir Park (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 13Atkinson
- 2Kent
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 14DevlinBooked at 71minsSubstituted forVargasat 72'minutes
- 5HaringSubstituted forForrestat 89'minutes
- 11OdaSubstituted forTagawaat 45'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 51LowrySubstituted forSibbickat 45'minutes
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 7Grant
- 12McGovern
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 21Sibbick
- 22Denholm
- 25Tait
- 30Tagawa
- 77Vargas
Motherwell
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 16McGinnBooked at 69mins
- 5Mugabi
- 15CaseyBooked at 71mins
- 22Spencer
- 12Paton
- 8SlatterySubstituted forZdravkovskiat 75'minutes
- 38MillerSubstituted forMcGinleyat 89'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 14BairSubstituted forShawat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Gent
- 11Efford
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 18Shaw
- 19McGinley
- 23Wilson
- 30Ferrie
- 34Bone
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 18,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home16
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
