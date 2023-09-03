Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0MotherwellMotherwell1

Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Motherwell: Unbeaten Motherwell continue run at Hearts

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Slattery fires in the only goal of the game
Callum Slattery finished off a wonderful move to clinch the points for Motherwell

Unbeaten Motherwell surged level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a narrow, but well-deserved, victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Callum Slattery put the finishing touches on a flowing Motherwell attack to give Stuart Kettlewell's men the win, extending their top-flight streak without defeat to 10 games - their longest run since 2010.

Despite Paul McGinn's second-half red - after yellow cards for challenges on Alex Cochrane and Liam Boyce - the Fir Park side held on for all three points amid growing pressure in the final moments.

Hearts, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and a very disgruntled home support made their feelings known both at half-time and the end of the match.

Despite Hearts' magnificent home record against Motherwell - losing one of their last 11 - there was an air of trepidation around Tynecastle before kick-off. This was a support lacking in belief.

Compare that to the buoyant Motherwell mood, and it came as no surprise when they took the lead just shy of the half hour. A one-two between Blair Spittal and Slattery sent the latter through, and he finished with composure.

It was a counter-punch that most saw coming, including Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith, who highlighted exactly what Motherwell could and would do before the game.

The hosts made two changes and changed shape, and it seemed to work. Going back to the formation they played last season allowed Nathaniel Atkinson to bomb forward, but nothing was breaking for Hearts.

That was epitomised when Cammy Devlin laid off to Liam Boyce in the area, only for Bevis Mugabi to block and send the ball inches wide.

McGinn's sending-off threatened to derail Motherwell's ascent to the summit, but the visitors were able to hold on despite the mounting pressure.

Player of the Match - Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell)

A colossus at the back for Motherwell, throwing himself desperately in front of the ball both on the deck and in the air.

Steelmen show Hearts what they're missing - analysis

Here are two teams in very different places.

The mood in Lanarkshire is high. Despite a mounting injury list, they look confident and every single player is absolutely clear on what their role is in Stuart Kettlewell's game plan.

They absorbed the pressure, they picked off the ball at the right time, and they broke with real threat. When they got into the box, they linked up brilliantly.

That coherency and conviction was completely missing from the hosts. There was a total lack of urgency in the first half, with little idea of what to do when they got into the Motherwell box.

It was better after the break as Liam Kelly was called into action here and there, but now when they got into dangerous areas, they lacked any composure. Atkinson did his utmost, but no one else was on the same wavelength.

What they said

Hearts' technical director Steven Naismith: "It's been the same after European game we've played. We've come into the game at the weekend with lethargic, slow play and given away cheap goals. That's been consistent over these games. We've highlighted it but it's a mentality thing.

"We can't put it down to playing in Europe because that's where we want and expect to be. We work all season to get into Europe. You might not be at peak physical condition, but you need to work out a way to stay in the game and come up with a moment to win it."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "You learn a bit about each other. You learn about the character of the person sitting beside you in the dressing room. Everyone took one in the face at some point.

"We work on waves of attack and you could see it paying off, we looked comfortable. Our keeper faced one shot on target. It's a different way of winning a game of football and keeping a clean sheet.

What's next?

Hearts host Aberdeen on Saturday 16th after the break, while Motherwell welcome St Mirren to Fir Park (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 13Atkinson
  • 2Kent
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 14DevlinBooked at 71minsSubstituted forVargasat 72'minutes
  • 5HaringSubstituted forForrestat 89'minutes
  • 11OdaSubstituted forTagawaat 45'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 51LowrySubstituted forSibbickat 45'minutes
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 12McGovern
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Denholm
  • 25Tait
  • 30Tagawa
  • 77Vargas

Motherwell

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16McGinnBooked at 69mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15CaseyBooked at 71mins
  • 22Spencer
  • 12Paton
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forZdravkovskiat 75'minutes
  • 38MillerSubstituted forMcGinleyat 89'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 14BairSubstituted forShawat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gent
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 18Shaw
  • 19McGinley
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
  • 34Bone
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
18,353

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home16
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyosuke Tagawa (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Vargas with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davor Zdravkovski (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brodie Spencer.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frankie Kent (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oli Shaw (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  18. Booking

    Oli Shaw (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oli Shaw (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

