Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0HibernianHibernian2

Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian: Managerless visitors secure first league win of the season

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Adam Le Fondre scores for Hibernian against Aberdeen
Adam Le Fondre (far right) volleyed Hibs in front

Managerless Hibernian secured their first Scottish Premiership win of the season after substitutes Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge sunk Aberdeen.

Le Fondre lashed a left-foot shot home with 15 minutes to play and Doidge soon nodded a second.

Elie Youan and Martin Boyle had tested home goalkeeper Kelle Roos before the break, while Joe Newell could not bend his effort on target at a second-half Hibs corner.

Visiting goalkeeper David Marshall did well to save a deflected James McGarry shot when the game was goalless.

Barry Robson's Aberdeen, now second bottom, remain without a league win this campaign and have two points to Hibs' three after four games.

Hibs' approach attempted to capitalise on pace in wide areas, with Boyle and Youan both forcing Roos into action.

Aberdeen were largely restricted to shots from outside the box in the opening period with Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski testing Marshall. Miovski had another effort from closer range blocked by an attentive Hibs defence.

Newell's strike on a bouncing ball curved wide, while Luis 'Duk' Lopes then went down in the Hibs box with Lewis Miller in close quarters. No penalty was awarded, nor a booking for simulation.

In an increasingly scrappy game, McGarry tried to force an effort after Hibs cleared a corner, but Marshall leapt to his right to make the save.

And it proved to be crucial as Doidge chased a lost cause on the right, crossed for Newell who teed up Le Fondre to convert on the volley.

Doidge then headed Newell's corner off the crossbar, but Lewis Miller and Paul Hanlon's headers kept the chance alive and Doidge got his goal in the end.

Player of the match - Christian Doidge (Hibernian)

Christian Doidge scores for Hibernian against Aberdeen
He may only have been on the field for around 20 minutes but the striker played a crucial role in both goals

Experienced heads guide Hibs to victory - analysis

With Europe now behind them, Hibs can fully focus on domestic matters and victory at Pittodrie was just the tonic they needed after conceding eight goals to Aston Villa and losing their first three league games of the campaign.

Until the introductions of Le Fondre and Doidge, neither side showed the necessary leadership in attack to really take control. The experienced pair's presence and guile reset the game and put Hibs on course for victory.

Exactly who manages Hibs into the autumn may become clearer during the international break with former captain David Gray taking interim charge again after Lee Johnson's departure last week.

Europe too has been an early-season distraction for Aberdeen and they have a Europa Conference League campaign to come after a midweek Europa League play-off loss to BK Hacken.

The Dons need to find their best formula sooner or later or risk the domestic inconsistency of last season's Europa Conference League entrants, Hearts.

New defenders are still being integrated into Barry Robson's team but the forwards must offer more - only three of their 10 efforts hit the target and only one caused Marshall real bother.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "That's not how we want to play. That was the frustrating part. We are building a new team. We've got all these players that have just come in the door. They've hardly introduced themselves to each other.

"We will be fine. We've got real speed, we've got a good group, we've got some really good players and once we get going, we'll be fine. I'm really relaxed about that."

Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "It's a fantastic team performance, right through the team. We've been conceded too many goals, we're aware of that. We were fully deserving of the win.

"David Marshall makes a great save at 0-0. It was such a team performance. I'm delighted with the two boys coming on and getting goals but, to a man, they were absolutely outstanding."

What's next?

Aberdeen return to action after the international break with a Premiership visit to Hearts on Saturday, 16 September, when Hibernian are at Kilmarnock (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 27MacDonald
  • 33RubezicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMorrisat 45'minutesSubstituted forSoklerat 61'minutes
  • 5Jensen
  • 2Devlin
  • 8BarronSubstituted forClarksonat 62'minutes
  • 4ShinnieBooked at 71minsSubstituted forPolvaraat 76'minutes
  • 15McGarry
  • 7McGrath
  • 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forGuèyeat 79'minutes
  • 9Miovski

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Clarkson
  • 14Guèye
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Sokler
  • 20Morris
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 31Doohan

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Miller
  • 5Fish
  • 4HanlonBooked at 51mins
  • 16Stevenson
  • 32CampbellBooked at 32minsSubstituted forLe Fondreat 66'minutes
  • 14JeggoBooked at 17mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 85mins
  • 10Boyle
  • 9VenteSubstituted forDoidgeat 72'minutes
  • 7Youan

Substitutes

  • 19Le Fondre
  • 23Doidge
  • 25Boruc
  • 26Harbottle
  • 28Delferrière
  • 33Bushiri
  • 35Molotnikov
  • 40McAllister
  • 42Megwa
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
16,471

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Lewis Miller.

  6. Post update

    Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).

  8. Booking

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kelle Roos.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Pape Guèye replaces Duk.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duk.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

DoidgeChristian Doidge

with an average of 6.83

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number15Player nameMcGarry
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number4Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    5.79

  4. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    5.72

  5. Squad number5Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.70

  6. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.58

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number33Player nameRubezic
    Average rating

    5.24

  12. Squad number19Player nameSokler
    Average rating

    5.10

  13. Squad number10Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.01

  14. Squad number14Player nameGuèye
    Average rating

    4.58

  15. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    4.15

  16. Squad number20Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    2.94

Hibernian

  1. Squad number23Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number19Player nameLe Fondre
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.74

  4. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.63

  5. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.60

  7. Squad number5Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number7Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.23

  11. Squad number9Player nameVente
    Average rating

    6.17

  12. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.04

  13. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.03

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic431083510
2Motherwell431063310
3St Mirren42208628
4Rangers42026246
5Ross County420256-16
6Dundee41215505
7Livingston412147-35
8Hearts41122204
9Kilmarnock411223-14
10Hibernian410378-13
11Aberdeen402237-42
12St Johnstone402226-42
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport