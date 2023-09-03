Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2.
Managerless Hibernian secured their first Scottish Premiership win of the season after substitutes Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge sunk Aberdeen.
Le Fondre lashed a left-foot shot home with 15 minutes to play and Doidge soon nodded a second.
Elie Youan and Martin Boyle had tested home goalkeeper Kelle Roos before the break, while Joe Newell could not bend his effort on target at a second-half Hibs corner.
Visiting goalkeeper David Marshall did well to save a deflected James McGarry shot when the game was goalless.
Barry Robson's Aberdeen, now second bottom, remain without a league win this campaign and have two points to Hibs' three after four games.
Hibs' approach attempted to capitalise on pace in wide areas, with Boyle and Youan both forcing Roos into action.
Aberdeen were largely restricted to shots from outside the box in the opening period with Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski testing Marshall. Miovski had another effort from closer range blocked by an attentive Hibs defence.
Newell's strike on a bouncing ball curved wide, while Luis 'Duk' Lopes then went down in the Hibs box with Lewis Miller in close quarters. No penalty was awarded, nor a booking for simulation.
In an increasingly scrappy game, McGarry tried to force an effort after Hibs cleared a corner, but Marshall leapt to his right to make the save.
And it proved to be crucial as Doidge chased a lost cause on the right, crossed for Newell who teed up Le Fondre to convert on the volley.
Doidge then headed Newell's corner off the crossbar, but Lewis Miller and Paul Hanlon's headers kept the chance alive and Doidge got his goal in the end.
Player of the match - Christian Doidge (Hibernian)
Experienced heads guide Hibs to victory - analysis
With Europe now behind them, Hibs can fully focus on domestic matters and victory at Pittodrie was just the tonic they needed after conceding eight goals to Aston Villa and losing their first three league games of the campaign.
Until the introductions of Le Fondre and Doidge, neither side showed the necessary leadership in attack to really take control. The experienced pair's presence and guile reset the game and put Hibs on course for victory.
Exactly who manages Hibs into the autumn may become clearer during the international break with former captain David Gray taking interim charge again after Lee Johnson's departure last week.
Europe too has been an early-season distraction for Aberdeen and they have a Europa Conference League campaign to come after a midweek Europa League play-off loss to BK Hacken.
The Dons need to find their best formula sooner or later or risk the domestic inconsistency of last season's Europa Conference League entrants, Hearts.
New defenders are still being integrated into Barry Robson's team but the forwards must offer more - only three of their 10 efforts hit the target and only one caused Marshall real bother.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "That's not how we want to play. That was the frustrating part. We are building a new team. We've got all these players that have just come in the door. They've hardly introduced themselves to each other.
"We will be fine. We've got real speed, we've got a good group, we've got some really good players and once we get going, we'll be fine. I'm really relaxed about that."
Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "It's a fantastic team performance, right through the team. We've been conceded too many goals, we're aware of that. We were fully deserving of the win.
"David Marshall makes a great save at 0-0. It was such a team performance. I'm delighted with the two boys coming on and getting goals but, to a man, they were absolutely outstanding."
What's next?
Aberdeen return to action after the international break with a Premiership visit to Hearts on Saturday, 16 September, when Hibernian are at Kilmarnock (both 15:00 BST).
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Roos
- 27MacDonald
- 33RubezicBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMorrisat 45'minutesSubstituted forSoklerat 61'minutes
- 5Jensen
- 2Devlin
- 8BarronSubstituted forClarksonat 62'minutes
- 4ShinnieBooked at 71minsSubstituted forPolvaraat 76'minutes
- 15McGarry
- 7McGrath
- 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forGuèyeat 79'minutes
- 9Miovski
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 10Clarkson
- 14Guèye
- 17Hayes
- 19Sokler
- 20Morris
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 31Doohan
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Marshall
- 2Miller
- 5Fish
- 4HanlonBooked at 51mins
- 16Stevenson
- 32CampbellBooked at 32minsSubstituted forLe Fondreat 66'minutes
- 14JeggoBooked at 17mins
- 11NewellBooked at 85mins
- 10Boyle
- 9VenteSubstituted forDoidgeat 72'minutes
- 7Youan
Substitutes
- 19Le Fondre
- 23Doidge
- 25Boruc
- 26Harbottle
- 28Delferrière
- 33Bushiri
- 35Molotnikov
- 40McAllister
- 42Megwa
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 16,471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2.
Post update
Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).
Post update
Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Lewis Miller.
Post update
Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
Booking
Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pape Guèye (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).
Post update
Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Christian Doidge (Hibernian) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Pape Guèye replaces Duk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Duk.
Player of the match
DoidgeChristian Doidge
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMcGarryAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number4Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number27Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number5Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number33Player nameRubezicAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number19Player nameSoklerAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number10Player nameClarksonAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number14Player nameGuèyeAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number21Player namePolvaraAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number20Player nameMorrisAverage rating
2.94
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number19Player nameLe FondreAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number5Player nameFishAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number7Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number9Player nameVenteAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
6.03