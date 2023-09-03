Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Adam Le Fondre (far right) volleyed Hibs in front

Managerless Hibernian secured their first Scottish Premiership win of the season after substitutes Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge sunk Aberdeen.

Le Fondre lashed a left-foot shot home with 15 minutes to play and Doidge soon nodded a second.

Elie Youan and Martin Boyle had tested home goalkeeper Kelle Roos before the break, while Joe Newell could not bend his effort on target at a second-half Hibs corner.

Visiting goalkeeper David Marshall did well to save a deflected James McGarry shot when the game was goalless.

Barry Robson's Aberdeen, now second bottom, remain without a league win this campaign and have two points to Hibs' three after four games.

Hibs' approach attempted to capitalise on pace in wide areas, with Boyle and Youan both forcing Roos into action.

Aberdeen were largely restricted to shots from outside the box in the opening period with Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski testing Marshall. Miovski had another effort from closer range blocked by an attentive Hibs defence.

Newell's strike on a bouncing ball curved wide, while Luis 'Duk' Lopes then went down in the Hibs box with Lewis Miller in close quarters. No penalty was awarded, nor a booking for simulation.

In an increasingly scrappy game, McGarry tried to force an effort after Hibs cleared a corner, but Marshall leapt to his right to make the save.

And it proved to be crucial as Doidge chased a lost cause on the right, crossed for Newell who teed up Le Fondre to convert on the volley.

Doidge then headed Newell's corner off the crossbar, but Lewis Miller and Paul Hanlon's headers kept the chance alive and Doidge got his goal in the end.

Player of the match - Christian Doidge (Hibernian)

He may only have been on the field for around 20 minutes but the striker played a crucial role in both goals

Experienced heads guide Hibs to victory - analysis

With Europe now behind them, Hibs can fully focus on domestic matters and victory at Pittodrie was just the tonic they needed after conceding eight goals to Aston Villa and losing their first three league games of the campaign.

Until the introductions of Le Fondre and Doidge, neither side showed the necessary leadership in attack to really take control. The experienced pair's presence and guile reset the game and put Hibs on course for victory.

Exactly who manages Hibs into the autumn may become clearer during the international break with former captain David Gray taking interim charge again after Lee Johnson's departure last week.

Europe too has been an early-season distraction for Aberdeen and they have a Europa Conference League campaign to come after a midweek Europa League play-off loss to BK Hacken.

The Dons need to find their best formula sooner or later or risk the domestic inconsistency of last season's Europa Conference League entrants, Hearts.

New defenders are still being integrated into Barry Robson's team but the forwards must offer more - only three of their 10 efforts hit the target and only one caused Marshall real bother.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "That's not how we want to play. That was the frustrating part. We are building a new team. We've got all these players that have just come in the door. They've hardly introduced themselves to each other.

"We will be fine. We've got real speed, we've got a good group, we've got some really good players and once we get going, we'll be fine. I'm really relaxed about that."

Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "It's a fantastic team performance, right through the team. We've been conceded too many goals, we're aware of that. We were fully deserving of the win.

"David Marshall makes a great save at 0-0. It was such a team performance. I'm delighted with the two boys coming on and getting goals but, to a man, they were absolutely outstanding."

What's next?

Aberdeen return to action after the international break with a Premiership visit to Hearts on Saturday, 16 September, when Hibernian are at Kilmarnock (both 15:00 BST).

