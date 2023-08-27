Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Rodgers understands Celtic fan anger after draw

A tough week for Celtic just got tougher. Two games, no goals, a trophy relinquished and now two priceless league points lost.

And at the worst possible time as they head across Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox next week.

Things quickly unravelled over the past seven days amid a raft of key defensive injuries after the decision to allow key component Carl Starfelt to depart for Celta Vigo. In hindsight, that perhaps feels misjudged.

Suddenly, Celtic seem under pressure, with a number of issues to resolve based on the evidence so far.

Last season's treble winners were renowned for being relentless under Ange Postecoglou. Less so, so far, under Rodgers.

"They've got to to go Ibrox next week and that will be a big, big task for them, especially with their confidence now having dipped," former Celtic goalkeeper told BBC Sportsound.

"It's a big job for Rodgers to get this group really tuned into what they should be doing on the pitch and how they go about it, with the Champions League just around the corner too. The fans were not happy on Saturday night."

Full-time reaction reveals underlying frustrations

It's not surprising to hear a negative reaction when points are dropped at Celtic Park, particularly against a side who've struggled in their opening fixtures, as St Johnstone have.

What will concern some is how vociferous it seemed, particularly in some sections clearly containing a contingent clearly lukewarm to the manager's return. They certainly let him know their thoughts.

As Rodgers conceded, Celtic did not deserve the win, despite having clear chances.

They met a goalkeeper in top form but were laboured and at times uncertain in their actions. It all appeared a struggle. A far cry from the past two seasons.

It felt like a strong August was required to alleviate those doubting Rodgers' return. The Viaplay Cup exit to Kilmarnock, followed by this result, has been damaging ahead of such a crucial fixture.

"It's my job to find the solutions," the multi-treble winning manager told BBC Scotland after the 0-0 stalemate.

"It's still early in the season, but clearly there's still lots of work to do. We certainly need to improve the squad and hopefully we can do that."

Solutions lie in recruitment and approach

High-scoring striker Kyogo has looked less potent under Brendan Rodgers

Celtic clearly will be active before the transfer window closes this week.

Rodgers has made that clear and his comments have been illuminating, without revealing exactly who or what he seeks.

Conceding that key departures and injuries have left the squad "weaker" has left some questioning how that could possibly be the case. From a treble-winning position of strength.

Six new signings, plus the permanent acquisition of Tomoki Iwata, have been concluded.

Three main components of last season departed in Jota, Starfelt and the retired Aaron Mooy.

Given there wasn't just a treble to defend but another crack at the Champions League group stage guaranteed, it increasingly feels like the manager is frustrated on that front. He's been backed, but backed as he wanted? That's not clear.

Rodgers says he's seeking "starters", giving the impression that a number of recent signings are not there yet.

On this week's evidence, the coming days may go a long way in determining what sort of season Celtic will enjoy.

Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart is puzzled by Celtic seemingly doing their transfer business "in reverse".

"It was telling when Rodgers spoke about how Celtic have bulked up the squad but need to strengthen the starting XI," said Stewart.

"Surely that's what you do first of all? And then you can look to bolster the squad. Ideally you wouldn't be looking to do it in reverse."

If it aint broke….

Rodgers was always going to impose his own style and ideas. It differs from Postecoglou and, in fairness, the Australian's approach is fairly unique.

That brought considerable success, though, and a style of play supporters adored. Celtic, in the past week, have looked a shadow of last season's all-conquerors.

Again, injuries haven't helped, but there are justifiable questions to be raised over whether these issues are the natural early embers of implementing change, or the imposition of something for which the players aren't equipped, or maybe even keen on embracing.

Time will tell once the squad is finalised.

Take Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japan striker's positioning seems deeper than last season, when he notched 27 league goals, perhaps designed to let others in behind and capitalise on his movement and sharpness.

The stats against St Johnstone show he had three shots and 17 touches in the 90 minutes.

It's incredibly similar to last season's average, but his threat seemed less, bar one glorious first-half chance.

That said, midfielder Matt O'Riley had three outstanding chances from close range when it could be argued Kyogo's movement played a role.

"Kyogo was really isolated on Saturday," former Hibs and Dundee boss Jim Duffy told BBC Scotland. "He got very little support and that's something Rodgers will have to look at, how to link up the play. Celtic didn't get enough bodies around Kyogo to give him opportunities."

The fluency and consistent threat may come, but Celtic fans will demand far better when they venture across Glasgow next weekend.

Rodgers has been there, done that. He'd very much welcome doing that again given the experience of this week.