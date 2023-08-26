Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace close to signing Manchester United goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United's England goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
The 26-year-old, a substitute during United's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will take a medical over the weekend.
Henderson was on loan Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal as their new number one.
United are set to buy Fenerbache's Altay Bayindir for £4.3m as Henderson's replacement.
- Our coverage of Crystal Palace is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Palace - go straight to all the best content