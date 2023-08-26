Last updated on .From the section European Football

Donyell Malen has been capped 23 times by the Netherlands, scoring five goals

Donyell Malen's equaliser earned a point for Borussia Dortmund as their stuttering start to the Bundesliga season continued at Bochum.

Bochum took the lead through Kevin Stoger's powerful drive from a tight angle on the left side of the box.

Dortmund levelled when Dutch striker Malen was given time and space outside the box to pick his spot from 25 yards.

Malen netted an 88th-minute goal to earn Dortmund an unconvincing 1-0 win over Cologne on the opening day.

Dortmund went within a whisker of a first Bundesliga title in 11 years last season, only to blow it on the final day of the campaign.

Edin Terzic's side appear to be suffering from a hangover of sorts having largely underwhelmed in their opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bochum had been thumped 5-0 in their opening match last weekend, but despite monopolising possession, Dortmund registered just three shots on target to Bochum's seven.

Dortmund needed two superb saves from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to keep out deflected efforts from Stoger and Patrick Osterhage.