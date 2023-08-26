Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Donyell Malen rescues a point in Bundesliga draw

Donyell Malen
Donyell Malen has been capped 23 times by the Netherlands, scoring five goals

Donyell Malen's equaliser earned a point for Borussia Dortmund as their stuttering start to the Bundesliga season continued at Bochum.

Bochum took the lead through Kevin Stoger's powerful drive from a tight angle on the left side of the box.

Dortmund levelled when Dutch striker Malen was given time and space outside the box to pick his spot from 25 yards.

Malen netted an 88th-minute goal to earn Dortmund an unconvincing 1-0 win over Cologne on the opening day.

Dortmund went within a whisker of a first Bundesliga title in 11 years last season, only to blow it on the final day of the campaign.

Edin Terzic's side appear to be suffering from a hangover of sorts having largely underwhelmed in their opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bochum had been thumped 5-0 in their opening match last weekend, but despite monopolising possession, Dortmund registered just three shots on target to Bochum's seven.

Dortmund needed two superb saves from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to keep out deflected efforts from Stoger and Patrick Osterhage.

Line-ups

VfL Bochum

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Riemann
  • 4Masovic
  • 20Ordets
  • 5Bernardo
  • 15PasslackSubstituted forGamboaat 81'minutes
  • 8Losilla
  • 7StögerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forOsterhageat 81'minutes
  • 32WittekSubstituted forSoaresat 48'minutes
  • 11AsanoSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 59'minutes
  • 19BeroBooked at 71mins
  • 33HofmannSubstituted forBroschinskiat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gamboa
  • 3Soares
  • 6Osterhage
  • 13Daschner
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 23Thiede
  • 29Broschinski
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 41Loosli

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17Wolf
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 5Bensebaïni
  • 20SabitzerSubstituted forAdeyemiat 62'minutes
  • 23CanBooked at 75mins
  • 21MalenSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 81'minutes
  • 8NmechaSubstituted forÖzcanat 81'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 6Özcan
  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Reus
  • 18Moukoko
  • 25Süle
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
26,000

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL BochumAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home21
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaïni.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Ivan Ordets tries a through ball, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ivan Ordets (VfL Bochum 1848).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Erhan Masovic (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Gamboa.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848).

  16. Post update

    Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Donyell Malen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Felix Nmecha.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Sébastien Haller.

