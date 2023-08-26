Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

John Askey has previously had spells in charge of Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, Port Vale and York City

Hartlepool United manager John Askey has signed a new three-year contract with the National League club.

The 58-year-old was appointed in February but was not able to save the club from relegation from League Two.

However, Pools have won three of their first four league games at the start of the new campaign.

"The improvements since John joined have been clear for everyone to see," Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh told the club website. external-link

"He had an excellent track record before arriving and has come in and immediately shown that he understands players and demands at this league level, and indeed those above.

"On that basis I felt it was very important for the club to secure John with some longevity."

Askey has previously had spells in charge of Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, Port Vale and York City.