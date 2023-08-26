Last updated on .From the section Derby

Tyreece John-Jules scored three goals in 17 League One appearances for Ipswich last season

Derby County have signed Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on loan until January 2024.

The 22-year-old is the 10th summer signing by the Rams, and played against them during a loan spell with Ipswich Town last season.

John-Jules has been capped by England up to Under-21 level but has yet to make a senior appearance for Arsenal.

He has, though, played 62 games of first-team football with Derby being the sixth club he has joined on loan.

His arrival came only hours after the signing of midfielder Tyrese Fornah from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

