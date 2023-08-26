Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Adam Forshaw made his final Leeds appearance in a 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham in May

Norwich City have signed free-agent midfielder Adam Forshaw on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since the expiry of his contract with Leeds United at the end of last season.

Forshaw made 91 appearances in over five years at Elland Road after joining them from Middlesbrough for £4.5m.

"He knows this league very well and has lots of experience at this level," said Canaries boss David Wagner.

"With everything we have heard about his character and personality, I get the feeling that he will be great for the dynamic of our squad, both on and off the field."

Forshaw began his career at Everton and also had spells at Brentford and Wigan before helping both Middlesbrough and Leeds win promotion to the Premier League.

His time with the Yorkshire club, was affected by injuries, including a hip problem which needed surgery and a fractured kneecap.

"I've watched the games in the first few weeks and been really impressed, I couldn't wait to get in and try to be a part of it," he told the Norwich website.

"The head coach has been there and done it before so everything is in place for us to go and be successful."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.