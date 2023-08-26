Last updated on .From the section Irish

First-half action from Linfield v Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park

Linfield dropped points for the first time this season as the Premiership leaders were held to a 3-3 draw by Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

Danny Purkis scored twice for Carrick, including a late equaliser, with David Cushley having netted the opening goal.

Chris Shields with a penalty, Matthew Clarke and Ben Hall were on target for Linfield, who had won their first four.

Crusaders made it four wins from four as Adam Lecky contributed two goals in a convincing 4-0 victory at Newry City.

Ben Kennedy and Daniel Larmour were first-half scorers for Stephen Baxter's side, who sit second, one point behind the Blues in the table.

Cliftonville host Larne in Saturday's other top flight encounter at 17:30 BST.

Carrick end Blues' winning start

At Windsor Park, Carrick opened the scoring when Cushley drove from midfield and fired low and hard into the bottom corner in the 19th minute.

The Blues responded on 26 minutes when Shields scored from the spot kick after Kyle McClean was fouled inside the box by Carrick captain Cushley.

Linfield went ahead eight minutes later when Clarke timed his run perfectly and slotted low underneath Carrick goalkeeper Ross Glendinning.

Stuart King's men levelled on 37 minutes when Purkis scored at the near post from a Ben Tilney cross from the left wing.

With 15 minutes remaining minutes Linfield scored their third when centre back Hall powered home a header from Kirk Millar's free-kick.

Purkis netted his second on 81 minutes as his close range header flew past Chris Johns from a Nedas Maciulaitis cross from the left wing.

A precious point for Carrick after losing their previous two games, including a 9-0 trouncing by Crusaders last time out.

Crusaders romp to fourth win

Philip Lowry wins an aerial battle for Crusaders at Newry

In the day's other afternoon kick-off at Newry, the visitors took the lead on the fourth minute when Lecky headed Jordan Forsythe's looping pass into the path of Kennedy who took a touch, turned, and released a strong strike into the top left-hand corner.

Larmour extended the away side's advantage when he nodded Kennedy's in-swinging corner from the back post into the back of the net.

Lecky got on the scoresheet on the hour mark when he leapt highest to connect with Ross Clarke's pass from the right-hand side and headed home.

It was 4-0 when Forsythe's long pass wasn't cleared by the Newry defence despite multiple attempts with the ball eventually falling to Kennedy, who travelled past several blue and white shirts before playing a superb pass to Lecky who lobbed the ball over stopper Steven Maguire.

Crusaders squandered opportunities to make their lead even more comfortable, their best when Paul Heatley's strike looked destined to find the back of the net, but Steven Maguire produced a fine save to deny the livewire forward.

It wasn't a completely positive afternoon for the away side as summer signing Jimmy Callacher had to be stretchered off after a collision with Ciaran O'Connor in the Crusaders box.