Watch: Fans and players protest over Rubiales kiss

The Spanish football federation says it will take legal action over Jenni Hermoso's comments about its president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

Hermoso said on Friday she "didn't consent" but the federation has questioned her version of events.

"The evidence is conclusive," it said. "Mr President has not lied."

In a statement by players' union Futpro, which is representing Hermoso, she is quoted as saying "in no case did I seek to raise (lift) the president" while they embraced on the podium.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: "The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

"The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions."

The RFEF also said that, if selected, players have "an obligation" to play, after 81 female players said they will not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed from his post.

