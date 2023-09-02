Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Falkirk
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|10
|3
|Queen of Sth
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Stirling
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|9
|5
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|6
|6
|Cove Rangers
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Alloa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|8
|Montrose
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|9
|Annan Athletic
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
|10
|Edinburgh City
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|0