National League
SouthendSouthend United0KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers0

Southend United v Kidderminster Harriers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 8Husin
  • 16Taylor
  • 6Kensdale
  • 7Bridge
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 9Cardwell
  • 10Mooney

Substitutes

  • 11Powell
  • 14Wood
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Coker

Kidderminster

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 3Richards
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 11Lambert
  • 6McNally
  • 5Pearce
  • 10Hemmings
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 14Brown
  • 8Leesley
  • 9Morgan-Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Penny
  • 7Phillips
  • 15McDonagh
  • 18Lissimore
  • 22Maguire
Referee:
James Westgate

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors7430114715
2Barnet7421138514
3Chesterfield74211511414
4Hartlepool74121511413
5Rochdale7322107311
6Altrincham72501210211
7Woking7322108211
8Ebbsfleet7313109110
9Halifax724165110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Wealdstone723279-29
12Gateshead6222121028
13Dag & Red722368-28
14Aldershot72231014-48
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Boreham Wood714269-37
17Bromley714258-37
18Kidderminster714225-37
19Oxford City713389-16
20Fylde71331216-46
21Oldham6123710-35
22Dorking7124714-75
23York7043711-44
24Southend731312750
View full National League table

