Dagenham & Redbridge v AFC Fylde

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Solihull Moors
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|4
|7
|14
|2
|Barnet
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|13
|3
|Chesterfield
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|11
|4
|13
|4
|Hartlepool
|6
|4
|0
|2
|15
|11
|4
|12
|5
|Rochdale
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|6
|Altrincham
|6
|2
|4
|0
|12
|10
|2
|10
|7
|Woking
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|10
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|9
|1
|9
|9
|Halifax
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|10
|Maidenhead United
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|11
|Gateshead
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|8
|12
|Wealdstone
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|13
|Dag & Red
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|14
|Aldershot
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|7
|15
|Eastleigh
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|16
|Boreham Wood
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|17
|Bromley
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|18
|Kidderminster
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|6
|19
|Oxford City
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|5
|20
|Oldham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|21
|Fylde
|6
|1
|2
|3
|12
|16
|-4
|5
|22
|Dorking
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|23
|York
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|24
|Southend
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|7
|5
-1
