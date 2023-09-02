Close menu
National League
RochdaleRochdale0HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Rochdale v FC Halifax Town

National League

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moulden
  • 3John
  • 4East
  • 9Mitchell
  • 7Sinclair
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 8Clayton
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Gilmour
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 14McDermott
  • 15Nevett
  • 16Oduroh
  • 21Conway

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 7Capello
  • 4Summerfield
  • 5Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 23Cummings
  • 12Evans
  • 11Alli
  • 22Oluwabori
  • 9Harker

Substitutes

  • 3Galvin
  • 8Hunter
  • 16Keane
  • 17Wright
  • 19Cosgrave
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors7430114715
2Barnet7421138514
3Chesterfield74211511414
4Hartlepool74121511413
5Rochdale7322107311
6Altrincham72501210211
7Woking7322108211
8Ebbsfleet7313109110
9Halifax724165110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Wealdstone723279-29
12Gateshead6222121028
13Dag & Red722368-28
14Aldershot72231014-48
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Boreham Wood714269-37
17Bromley714258-37
18Kidderminster714225-37
19Oxford City713389-16
20Fylde71331216-46
21Oldham6123710-35
22Dorking7124714-75
23York7043711-44
24Southend731312750
