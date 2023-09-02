Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0Oxford CityOxford City0

Solihull Moors v Oxford City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Newton
  • 9Beck
  • 6Morrison
  • 4Osborne
  • 8Maycock
  • 11Warburton
  • 12Mafuta
  • 19Stearman
  • 20Benn

Substitutes

  • 10Kelly
  • 14Stevens
  • 15Hall
  • 22Owen
  • 27Craig

Oxford City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Haigh
  • 2Burley
  • 3Miccio
  • 8Fleet
  • 5Kirby
  • 4Ashby
  • 7Coyle
  • 9Sanderson
  • 14Parker
  • 19Carroll
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Harrison
  • 10McEachran
  • 16Potter
  • 17Fonkeu
  • 18William-Bushell
Referee:
David Richardson

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors7430114715
2Barnet7421138514
3Chesterfield74211511414
4Hartlepool74121511413
5Rochdale7322107311
6Altrincham72501210211
7Woking7322108211
8Ebbsfleet7313109110
9Halifax724165110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Wealdstone723279-29
12Gateshead6222121028
13Dag & Red722368-28
14Aldershot72231014-48
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Boreham Wood714269-37
17Bromley714258-37
18Kidderminster714225-37
19Oxford City713389-16
20Fylde71331216-46
21Oldham6123710-35
22Dorking7124714-75
23York7043711-44
24Southend731312750
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC