ChelseaChelsea0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Anthony Elanga's first Forest goal seals victory

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea
Anthony Elanga scored three goals and made four assists in 42 Premier League appearances for Manchester United

Substitute Anthony Elanga scored his first Nottingham Forest goal to secure a hard-fought Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Summer signing Elanga, introduced in first-half added time following an injury to Danilo, struck shortly after the break when he raced on to Taiwo Awoniyi's pass and slotted home.

Nicolas Jackson missed a glorious opportunity to equalise inside the final 10 minutes, firing over from inside the six-yard box after being teed up by Raheem Sterling.

Jackson had earlier been denied by a last-ditch block by Willy Boly, while £40m deadline day signing Cole Palmer was introduced by boss Mauricio Pochettino, as Chelsea chased a response.

But despite dominating possession, territory and chances, the hosts were punished for failing to take their opportunities by a resolute Forest.

A second victory from four games lifted Steve Cooper's visitors to ninth in the table, while Chelsea fell to 11th in the early standings.

Elanga seizes opportunity as Forest earn rare away win

A day after the summer transfer window closed, two of the Premier League's most active clubs went head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's total spending in three transfer windows since Todd Boehly took charge at Stamford Bridge surpassed £1bn following a record-breaking summer outlay of more than £380m on 10 players.

Forest, meanwhile, signed seven players during a productive deadline day - including the club-record £30m capture of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

And while it was the surprise late arrival of England youth international Palmer from rivals Manchester City which had excited the home fans, it was a promising addition for the opposition who ultimately settled the contest.

A beaming Cooper embraced Elanga following the full-time whistle as the travelling Forest fans celebrated only their second win in 21 away games since their Premier League return last season.

Elanga, signed from boyhood club Manchester United for £15m in July, displayed speed and composure as he darted down the middle of the Chelsea defence and rolled the ball past Robert Sanchez after Moises Caicedo conceded possession.

The 21-year-old Sweden international, who had been on the pitch less than 10 minutes before he scored, proved the match-winner for a Forest side for whom captain Joe Worrall - featuring despite suffering a bereavement earlier this week - and former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina and midfielder Ryan Yates were also standout performers.

Sterling was denied by Aina's block and Ben Chilwell failed to add the finishing touch from Sterling's superb pass in a purposeful start by the hosts.

Despite promising build-up play, the in-form Sterling and Jackson - assisted by the impressive Malo Gusto on Chelsea's right side - were unable to inspire a fightback from the hosts.

Jackson will wonder quite how he did not equalise and set up a tense finale, but Forest, having been left empty handed from two goals up against Manchester United last week, refused to buckle under mounting pressure to clinch a significant win on their travels.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Disasi
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 27GustoSubstituted forMudrykat 77'minutes
  • 23GallagherBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forMaatsenat 77'minutes
  • 21ChilwellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMaduekeat 62'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Fernández
  • 15JacksonBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 10Mudryk
  • 11Madueke
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 20Palmer
  • 28Petrovic
  • 29Maatsen
  • 36de Souza Eugênio
  • 47Bergström

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1TurnerBooked at 90mins
  • 30Boly
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 24AurierSubstituted forMontielat 72'minutes
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forTavaresat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 22YatesBooked at 61mins
  • 43AinaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 73'minutes
  • 28DaniloSubstituted forElangaat 45+3'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tavares
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Wood
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 21Elanga
  • 29Montiel
  • 34Horvath
  • 41Aguilera
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
39,820

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away9

