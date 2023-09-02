Match ends, Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Substitute Anthony Elanga scored his first Nottingham Forest goal to secure a hard-fought Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Summer signing Elanga, introduced in first-half added time following an injury to Danilo, struck shortly after the break when he raced on to Taiwo Awoniyi's pass and slotted home.
Nicolas Jackson missed a glorious opportunity to equalise inside the final 10 minutes, firing over from inside the six-yard box after being teed up by Raheem Sterling.
Jackson had earlier been denied by a last-ditch block by Willy Boly, while £40m deadline day signing Cole Palmer was introduced by boss Mauricio Pochettino, as Chelsea chased a response.
But despite dominating possession, territory and chances, the hosts were punished for failing to take their opportunities by a resolute Forest.
A second victory from four games lifted Steve Cooper's visitors to ninth in the table, while Chelsea fell to 11th in the early standings.
Elanga seizes opportunity as Forest earn rare away win
A day after the summer transfer window closed, two of the Premier League's most active clubs went head-to-head at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea's total spending in three transfer windows since Todd Boehly took charge at Stamford Bridge surpassed £1bn following a record-breaking summer outlay of more than £380m on 10 players.
Forest, meanwhile, signed seven players during a productive deadline day - including the club-record £30m capture of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.
And while it was the surprise late arrival of England youth international Palmer from rivals Manchester City which had excited the home fans, it was a promising addition for the opposition who ultimately settled the contest.
A beaming Cooper embraced Elanga following the full-time whistle as the travelling Forest fans celebrated only their second win in 21 away games since their Premier League return last season.
Elanga, signed from boyhood club Manchester United for £15m in July, displayed speed and composure as he darted down the middle of the Chelsea defence and rolled the ball past Robert Sanchez after Moises Caicedo conceded possession.
The 21-year-old Sweden international, who had been on the pitch less than 10 minutes before he scored, proved the match-winner for a Forest side for whom captain Joe Worrall - featuring despite suffering a bereavement earlier this week - and former Chelsea full-back Ola Aina and midfielder Ryan Yates were also standout performers.
Sterling was denied by Aina's block and Ben Chilwell failed to add the finishing touch from Sterling's superb pass in a purposeful start by the hosts.
Despite promising build-up play, the in-form Sterling and Jackson - assisted by the impressive Malo Gusto on Chelsea's right side - were unable to inspire a fightback from the hosts.
Jackson will wonder quite how he did not equalise and set up a tense finale, but Forest, having been left empty handed from two goals up against Manchester United last week, refused to buckle under mounting pressure to clinch a significant win on their travels.
Player of the match
McKennaScott McKenna
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 2Disasi
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 27GustoSubstituted forMudrykat 77'minutes
- 23GallagherBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forMaatsenat 77'minutes
- 21ChilwellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMaduekeat 62'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 8Fernández
- 15JacksonBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 10Mudryk
- 11Madueke
- 16Ugochukwu
- 20Palmer
- 28Petrovic
- 29Maatsen
- 36de Souza Eugênio
- 47Bergström
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1TurnerBooked at 90mins
- 30Boly
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 24AurierSubstituted forMontielat 72'minutes
- 5MangalaSubstituted forTavaresat 72'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 22YatesBooked at 61mins
- 43AinaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 73'minutes
- 28DaniloSubstituted forElangaat 45+3'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tavares
- 8Kouyaté
- 11Wood
- 18Felipe
- 19Niakhaté
- 21Elanga
- 29Montiel
- 34Horvath
- 41Aguilera
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 39,820
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
Booking
Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Disasi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McKenna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Maatsen.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matt Turner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enzo Fernández with a cross.
Booking
Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
